Eden Prairie's strategy was serve aggressively. Chaska felt like if it passed well, the balanced attack at the net would be enough.
Both were right on. The Hawks, the Metro West Conference champions, were just a bit better.
An early 3-0 deficit in game five, Chaska used a 6-0 run, never looking back, winning on a serve out of bounds at 15-11.
Chaska, the No. 8 seed, is headed to Saturday's Section 2AAA championship match against No. 2 seed Minnetonka. Match time is 5 p.m. at Prior Lake High School.
"Underrated, for sure, but we're fine with that. The target isn't on our backs. People come in, expecting to beat us. I'm alright being the underdog," Chaska junior Hanna Thompson said.
Snapping a streak of four straight losses to top seed Shakopee in the quarterfinals -- the first win over the Sabers since 2015 -- Chaska went to an Eden Prairie gym where they were ousted in the post-season in 2016 and 2017.
The last win in Eden Prairie? Before 2005 at least. Even in a state championship season in 2006, the Eagles beat the Hawks in their home gym.
Eden Prairie with a 5-1 record over the past four seasons against Chaska.
"Insane. Amazing. Those words come to mind," Thompson said.
"It was a total team effort. Everyone on this team has contributed in different ways. We're all coming together, clicking at the right point," Chaska sophomore Mallory Heyer said.
For the first 12 points of the match, it looked like it was going to be all Hawks. Eden Prairie, though, behind the serve of Emma O'Connell, scored 21 points over three rotations, winning game one 25-17.
Chaska jumped out to a 9-3 lead once again in game two, this time when Heyer went to the back row, the Hawks got the answer they needed from the offense.
Hanna Thompson, who continued to lead the Hawks in kill percentage, placed a tip in front of the Eden Prairie back row for game two's final point at 25-14.
Throughout the match setter Hannah Polk went to Thompson for big points with so much attention being paid to Heyer and Ella Christ.
"Hannah's been my setter since seventh grade. She just knows I'm there, even if I don't call for it. There's a lot of trust in each other. Especially in the middle. That's probably the hardest set to connect with and we do all the time," said Thompson.
Momentum carried into game three, three straight kills from Christ turning the tide at 12-9. It was part of a 7-0 run to 16-9. Heyer's back row smash put Chaska up a game at 25-18.
Like game one, the Hawks led early, a 14-12 advantage when Eden Prairie libero Mallorey Madson went to serve. When she was done, the Eagles led 19-14, seven straight points. O'Connell's swing off the block at 25-19 sent the match to five games.
"We just said, 'we have to win.' We tried to not get down on ourselves, even down 0-3 we had to keep fighting," Thompson said.
"We came in with high energy, high confidence, and that definitely when a long ways in winning this match," Heyer added.
Chaska, down 3-0, got a key first point on a Christ cross-net tip. An Anna Doolittle ace tied the game at 3-3, part of six consecutive Hawk points. Hannah Polk snuck a serve inside the line for an ace at 9-6.
Chaska went up 13-7 before Christ got the 14th point and the third match point sailed beyond the back line at 15-11.
The Hawks (17-13) play in the program's first section championship since 2014.
Chaska's opponent, Minnetonka, ranked No. 6 in state, has 24 wins in 30 matches this season. It is the Skippers' second straight trip to the section finals.
Minnetonka, last to state in 1976, lost in three games to Shakopee in 2018.
The Skippers beat New Prague in a sweep in the other semifinal.
"Minnetonka will be a tough team. They have a good outside hitter," Thompson said.
"We're up for anything. We're up for any challenge. We're ready to beat those Skippers," Heyer said.
MINNETONKA 3, NEW PRAGUE 0
One victory from a first state tournament appearance since 1976, Minnetonka was beaten in the 2018 Section 2AAA championship by Shakopee.
One year later, the sixth-ranked Skippers are back in the same position.
A sweep of third-seeded New Prague on Oct. 29 moved into the section final at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Prior Lake High School. The Skippers, the No. 2 seed, play Chaska, which upset Shakopee and Eden Prairie during a post-season run.
Minnetonka is 24-6 on the season.
Facing a Trojan squad with the state's leading hitter, Sophia Andersen, it was the Skippers' frontline that was the difference in a 25-14, 25-23, 25-21 match win.
Minnetonka beat Chaska in three games in the 2018 section quarterfinals.