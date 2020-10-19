The 2019 Chaska Volleyball season will be remembered most for section upsets over Shakopee and Eden Prairie, a five-game section final with Minnetonka.
Along the way, though, the Hawks rallied from a 2-0 deficit, winning the final three games over Bloomington Jefferson -- games four and five 25-23 and 15-13 -- in capturing a Metro West Conference title.
The first league title since 2015 for Chaska.
To repeat as champions, the Hawks figure St. Louis Park, Chanhassen and Bloomington Jefferson will stand in their way.
Coming off three-game sweeps of Bloomington Kennedy (25-6, 25-10, 25-9) and Robbinsdale Cooper (25-17, 25-10, 25-10), Chaska improved to 3-0 in the Metro West Conference with a 3-0 win over Jefferson on Oct. 15.
Game scores were 27-25, 25-21, 25-15.
With eight players back, including top hitters Mallory Heyer, Hanna Thompson and Ella Christ, along with libero Brier Ziemer, Chaska is building off last year's late-season success.
A Mallory Heyer kill helps @Chaska_vb to a 25-15 set 3 win! Hawks defeat Jefferson 3-0! #Soar pic.twitter.com/ttpPoBLcHx— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) October 16, 2020
Chaska, playing a double schedule within conference, is allowed two non-conference matches in St. Michael-Albertville (Oct. 22) and defending state champion Wayzata (Nov. 17).
That means matches with quality teams such as St. Louis Park (Oct. 29 and Nov. 24) and Chanhassen (Oct. 20, Nov. 13) take on greater meaning.
CHANHASSEN
A 14-match schedule, the first four looked to be quite the challenge for Chanhassen.
After falling in three games to defending Section 2AAA champion Minnetonka in the season opener, the Storm pushed Bloomington Jefferson and St. Louis Park to five games in defeats Oct. 13 and 15.
The Storm led 2-0 versus the Jaguars, the final score 23-25, 27-29, 25-22, 25-20, 15-10.
Despite 33 kills from Mary Cate Ziembiec, Chanhassen lost 26-24, 23-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-11 at first-place St. Louis Park.
The Storm had 64 kills, including 12 from Eleanor Smith and 10 from Mackenzie Steding. Setters Ashlyn Steding and Annabelle Nordmeyer finished with 28 and 13 assists, respectively.
Madison Ellman served three aces with Ziembiec and Chloe Rogers leading the defense with 14 and 13 digs.
Chanhassen draws defending Metro West Conference champion Chaska on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at home at 7 p.m.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
The start to home-and-home season in the Wright County Conference began for Holy Family Catholic Oct. 14 and 16 with a talented New Prague squad.
The Trojans won 25-13, 25-11, 25-11 in Victoria, adding a second victory 25-16 in all three games at home two days later.
No statistics were available.
Next up is Mound-Westonka on Oct. 20 and 22, the Fire hosting the White Hawks in the second match-up.
MINNETONKA
Down a set, Minnetonka rallied, beating Eden Prairie in five games Oct. 12 by a 25-21, 23-25, 18-25, 25-17, 15-11 final.
The Skippers totaled 58 kills, including 20 from Morgan Rooney, who moved from libero to outside hitter. Abby Stanwood and Kali Engeman also had 11 and 10 kills.
Other statistical leaders were Olivia Koeppen (44 assists, 17 digs) and Rooney and Macy Osenga (three aces).
The Skippers are now 3-0 into week three with matches versus Buffalo (Oct. 20) and at Edina (Oct. 23).
Nine different Minnetonka hitters registered at least one point in a 3-0 victory over Hopkins on Oct. 14, a 25-12, 25-12, 25-17 decision.
Sonia Dahlin and Kate Simington each had five kills with Morgan Ryan, Osenga and Engeman each serving up two aces for the Skippers.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN
Playing on back-to-back nights, Southwest Christian improved to 2-1 on the season with 3-0 wins over Le Sueur-Henderson and Norwood Young America Oct. 12 and 13.
It was the first career wins for head coach Jessy Tow-Arnett.
Game scores were 25-21, 25-13, 25-18 against the Giants and 25-19, 25-9 and 25-12 versus the Central Raiders.
No statistics were available.
Next up is Mayer Lutheran (4-0) at home on Tuesday, Oct. 20 for the Stars.