Chaska trailed by six points, all but out from winning game four it seemed. Some coaches may have just played it out, Coach Sue Murphy called a second timeout to rally the team.
Suddenly the Hawks used a 9-2 run, leading 23-22 on a Hanna Thompson kill, a chance at 24-23 to close out the match with host Chanhassen.
While the Storm staved off two match points, momentum gained from the end of game four led Chaska to six straight points in game five.
"I think we worked really hard there at the end. Even though we lost that fourth set, we were able to carry the points we won into getting ahead in game five. We definitely felt good about our chances," Chaska senior defensive specialist Olivia Breyer said.
Chaska won the fifth game 15-10 to remain unbeaten in the Metro West Conference Sept. 26. The Hawks are 3-0, one of two teams without a loss (Bloomington Jefferson).
Chanhassen was at its best with Katie Paine hitting. And to start the fifth game she was stuck in the back row. It wasn't until the Storm were in a six-point hole until the senior moved to the net.
Paine led the Storm back with a pair of kills, a career-high 29 for the match, but Chanhassen drew no closer than four at 10-6.
Ella Christ's swing off the Storm block accounted for the final point for Chaska.
"The game is never over to it's over. We learned that last year from them," said Breyer of an early game five lead for Chaska in 2018 before losing 15-9.
Chaska has now won seven of the last eight seasons over the Storm. It was the second consecutive five-game match, last year won by Chanhassen, the eventual Metro West Conference champions.
Chaska dominated game one, a 25-14 final. Chanhassen countered, winning game two 25-18, a Mary Cate Ziembiec kill evening the match at one.
The third game saw each team take leads, six serves in a row from Madison Ellman giving Chanhassen a 16-13 advantage. Chaska, though, came right back, a Hannah Polk ace followed by back-to-back Mallory Heyer kills gave Chaska the lead at 21-20.
Chaska won game three 25-22 on a Chanhassen swing out-of-bounds.
"We all worked together as a team. We gelled together tonight. We had so much more determination tonight than we had Tuesday night against Hopkins," Breyer said.
Lauren Snader, second on the Storm with 10 kills, contributed two offensive points late as Chanhassen held off Chaska in game four, 29-27. The final point saw Hannah Paine set up her sister, Katie, with four consecutive swings, sending the match to five.
Hannah Paine, who recently moved into the rotation full-time, adding setter to her duties in a 6-2 formation with Annabelle Nordmeyer, led the Storm with 25 assists, Nordmeyer with 19.
While Breyer and Chaska libero Brier Ziemer paced the Chaska defense, Chanhassen totaled 97 digs as team led by Madison Ellman, who was seemingly everywhere with 30 digs and and four aces.
Other Storm top defenders were Hannah Paine (17 digs), Katie Paine (14 digs), Nordmeyer (13 digs) and Chloe Rogers (10 digs) with senior Kate Hamburg with a team-high four block points.
"This isn't only a section game and a conference game, it's Chan. You look forward to this one. It's certainly a big one every year," Breyer said.
Chanhassen is 2-2 in the Metro West Conference and 8-9 overall into a Tuesday, Oct. 1 match at Eden Prairie.
Chaska (8-11) hosts Bloomington Jefferson at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3.