Chaska went 3-2 at the Southwest Minnesota Challenge in Marshall, finishing 13th of 32 teams Sept. 6-7.
The Hawks beat Hutchinson 25-22, 25-20 in the final match.
Chaska started the tournament with a 25-16, 25-21 win over Andover. Eventual champion Northfield beat the Hawks in the second pool play match 25-21, 25-8.
Other results saw Chaska fall to St. Michael-Albertville (25-18, 25-22) and a victory over Totino-Grace (25-17, 25-14).
No statistics were available for the tournament.
Chaska, 3-4 overall, is at Benilde-St. Margaret at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12.
SHAKOPEE TOURNAMENT
Chanhassen went 2-2 at a tournament in Shakopee, placing sixth of 12 teams Sept. 7.
The Storm beat Rochester Mayo in three games, 25-19, 21-25, 15-9, in bracket play. A final match for the silver bracket championship went to Willmar 25-11, 25-27, 15-10.
Chanhassen split two pool matches, defeating Minneapolis Southwest (25-13, 25-12) and lost to Southwest Christian (25-21, 19-25, 15-13).
Katie Paine (44), Lauren Snader (36), Mary Cate Ziembiec (17), and Kate Hamburg (17) were kill leaders for the Storm.
Annabelle Nordmeyer had 109 assists on the day with Madison Ellman and Hannah Paine with 46 and 43 digs, respectively.
Chanhassen had 18 aces as a team led by Ellman with five.
Southwest Christian, in the gold bracket after winning its pool, took Eagan to the limit in both games in the semifinals, 25-23, 25-23, before losing in three games to East Ridge in the third-place match (22-25, 29-27, 15-12).
The Stars beat Minneapolis Southwest 25-13, 25-8 in the opening match.