Tenth-ranked Chaska improved to 4-0 in the Metro West Conference, defeating Chanhassen in a rescheduled match Oct. 23 by a 25-15, 25-21, 25-15 score.
Mary Cate Ziembiec tallied 13 of the Storm's 23 kills with Ashlyn Steding totaling 16 assists. Chloe Rogers served up five aces with Madison Ellman leading the way defensively with 14 digs.
Chaska (4-1), beaten by eighth-ranked St. Michael-Albertville on Oct. 22 (25-17, 25-16, 25-20), is at Benilde-St. Margaret on Oct. 27 and home to St. Louis Park on Oct. 29.
Chanhassen notched its first victory of the season Oct. 22, a 3-1 road win at Benilde-St. Margaret. Game scores were 25-10, 22-25, 25-9, 25-18.
Ellman had seven of the Storm's 11 aces at the service line, adding a team-high 27 digs. Ashlyn Steding set-up hitters with 41 assists, including 21 to Ziembiec and 11 to Eleanor Smith. Haven Aumock also had a career-high eight kills.
Chanhassen (1-4) has matches on back-to-back nights, Oct. 27 and 28, versus Bloomington Kennedy and at Robbinsdale Cooper.
HOLY FAMILY vs MOUND-WESTONKA
Playing a team twice in a week, which is the schedule set forth in the Wright County Conference, presents a unique twist.
For the losing team of the first match, getting a rematch two days later is a new opportunity. For Holy Family Catholic, downed 25-17, 25-10, 25-22 on Oct. 20, it was like a whole another team showed up Oct. 22.
Holy Family Catholic claimed its first games of the 2020 season -- three in a row actually -- in a 25-22, 25-15, 25-23 victory over the White Hawks.
Out of a timeout in game one, a kill from Sophia Mackey and a Mound-Westonka hitting error helped the Fire claim game one. Izzy Van Eyll gave Holy Family Catholic a 2-0 match lead with an attack point in game two.
Two White Hawk errors and a tip kill from eighth grader Sonja Laaksonen sealed the match for the Fire after the two teams were tied at 22 in game three.
Week four features Holy Family and Jordan on Oct. 27 in Victoria and Oct. 29 in the Jaguars' home gym.
MINNETONKA
Fourth-ranked Minnetonka improved to 5-0 on the season, dispatching Buffalo and Edina in three-game victories Oct. 21 and 23.
Abby Stanwood and Sonia Dahlin led the offense against the Hornets with 14 and 11 kills, respectively. Olivia Koeppen (29 assists), Kali Engeman (three aces) and Morgan Rooney (eight digs) were other Skipper leaders.
Engeman and Dahlin were two of eight Skippers to record at least one kill in a 25-7, 25-21, 25-9 win over the Bison. The Minnetonka middle hitters each had eight kills.
Stanwood finished with eight aces and three blocks for Minnetonka, which will be tested in a home match with top-10 St. Michael-Albertville on Oct. 27 and a rematch at Eden Prairie on Oct. 29.