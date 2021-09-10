The pass went up, the pass went down. It was that simple for Mallory Heyer in game one of Chaska's rivalry match with Chanhassen Sept. 9.
But when the Storm sold out a bit more on Heyer, it opened the door for other hitters, most notably Sam Schmidt, one of five seniors on Chaska's roster.
It was nearly a decade ago Schmidt was watching her older brother, Carter, in football, in hockey, in baseball, leading his Chaska teams. Now it's her turn, and her growth in her game is noticeable this season.
In her hitting, in her defense, and in her serving. Schmidt, entering the Hawks' fifth match of the season, had 21 kills, eight aces and four blocks.
"I was happy with the way we played. Our defense is something we have really worked on and I thought we did a much better job tonight," Schmidt said.
Chaska, now 4-1 after sweeping Chanhassen, 25-19, 25-19, 25-14, has a talented front row attack led by multi-year varsity hitters Heyer, junior Ella Christ, junior Avery Rosenberg, and Schmidt. MaKina Larson is the only new player upfront for the Hawks.
With that experience, and a setter in Kiki Thompson who has jumped right in, not missing a beat with the offense, Chaska has started the season in the top-10 in Class 4A.
"Kiki's always been in this role. She really has a great feel for it. She's a really good communicator. And when you need to tell her what you want her to do, that constructive criticism, she accepts and understands that we're just trying to all be on the same page," Schmidt said.
Chanhassen, in each of the first two games, held small leads. Ashlyn Steding spent half of the match on the service line, keeping the Hawks on their heels with a strong serve. Ellie Smith was effective in hitting, almost unstoppable when on the right side.
And while Heyer was contained for the most part the last two games, Chaska's attack did not suffer. Thompson many times calling her own number on setter dumps over the net when not finding Schmidt, Christ and Rosenberg.
"When the block is pulled, Kiki is super good at being able to see that and go another place, whether that's the middle or the right side. It's a numbers game sometimes. It's way easier to hit when there's one blocker or even no blocker," Schmidt said.
Chaska, always one to serve aggressively, a good percentage of nearly 93 this season, had Chanhassen out of system at key points in the first two games. The third game tilted in the Hawks' favor quickly as well.
"If we can keep a team out of system, we're seeing a bunch of free balls, that's one less thing we have to be worried about. Our main three things coming into the season were serving, blocking and defending. We know what we can do hitting the ball. It's those other areas we're really focused on," Schmidt said.
Chaska, 4-1 overall, a solo loss to No. 1 Wayzata, plays in the Southwest Minnesota Challenge in Marshall Sept. 10 and 11. The Hawks open with Perham, while they will face either Eastview or St. Michael-Albertville in round two.
After not having tournaments in 2020, getting back on the road, spending an overnight with teammates, is something Schmidt is really looking forward to in her final season.
"These girls are amazing, and we're going to go and play, have fun together. It's my last year, just enjoying everything about it," Schmidt said.
Chanhassen (3-2), which had a three-match win streak snapped, draws top-10 Eagan in the opening match of the Shakopee Invitational at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. Rochester Mayo is the other team in the pool.
SHAKOPEE 3, MINNETONKA 2
No. 5 vs No. 8 in the state, both teams undefeated, what could a volleyball want more? How about a five-game match?
Host Shakopee rallied from a set down, scoring victories in games four and five, handing Minnetonka its first loss of the season, 25-21, 23-25, 19-25, 25-14, 15-10 on Sept. 9.
The Skippers gained a 2-1 lead, an Abby Stanwood back-row kill the difference in a close second-game win.
Shakopee, though, went to captain Maddie Lipetzky often, and she delivered, a dominating performance on attack. The Sabers also put up a strong blocking effort to frustrate the Minnetonka hitters.
The Skippers, 4-1 overall, head to a tournament at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Saturday, Sept. 11. Their pool consists of Grand Meadow, Tri-City United and Cleveland.