Mallory Heyer and Ella Christ totaled 25 and 17 kills, leading Chaska to a season-opening 3-1 win at Mounds Park Academy on Aug. 22.
Game scores were 25-15, 25-27, 25-21, and 25-16.
Heyer had two of Chaska's six aces with setter Hannah Polk finishing with six kills on seven attempts with 50 assists.
Brier Ziemer (13), Heyer (12), and Christ (10) were defensive leaders in digs.
Matching up with defending Section 2AAA champion Shakopee on Aug. 24, Heyer had 10 of just 21 kills in a 3-0 loss. Scores were 25-12, 25-19, 25-14.
Christ had two of the Hawks' five aces with Hanna Thompson finishing with six kills in her season debut. Polk had 18 set assists for Chaska.
The Hawks host Wayzata at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
CHANHASSEN
Down two games, Chanhassen battled back, taking Moorhead to five games in a 3-2 loss at the Breakdown Side Out Classic at Edina High School on Aug. 24.
Game scores were 25-18, 25-20, 23-25, 15-25, 15-13.
Katie Paine had 15 kills and seven digs with Lauren Snader (seven), Hannah Paine (six), Mary Cate Ziembiec (six), and MacKenzie Steding (five) other offensive leaders.
Setter Annabelle Nordmeyer finished with 38 assists and three aces with Hannah Paine and Madison Ellman adding three and two points, respectively, from the service line.
Ellman and Hannah Paine were defensive leaders with 23 and 14 digs.
Chanhassen hosts Waconia at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
MINNETONKA
Stillwater started the season ranked No. 2 in Class 3A. Minnetonka said otherwise.
The Skippers beat the Ponies 3-1 -- scores of 25-23, 20-25, 25-19, 25-22 -- on Aug. 24 in the Breakdown Side Out Classic at Edina High School.
No other match information was available.
Minnetonka (2-0) is at Lakeville North at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN
A match-up of top-10 teams in Class AA, second-ranked North Branch beat Southwest Christian 3-2 at the Breakdown Side Out Classic at Edina High School on Aug. 24.
Game scores were 23-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-15, 19-17.
Cianna Selbitschka had 29 kills for the Vikings. North Branch is the defending state champions.
Southwest Christian trailed in game one 12-6 and 18-13, rallying for the early match lead. The deficit was eight points in game three at 14-6 before using a 10-1 run turned the set around.
Southwest Christian twice had match point in the fifth game.
No match statistics were available for the Stars, which beat Totino-Grace 25-16, 25-12, 22-25, 25-20 in the season opener in Fridley.
Southwest Christian is at Shakopee at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27.