Fifteen straight losses, that first win over Delano felt pretty darn good for Holy Family Catholic volleyball Oct. 8.
Defeated in the first game, the Fire pulled out game two, 27-25, winning the next two 25-17.
Abby Smith continued to lead Holy Family Catholic with 19 kills followed by Sophia Mackey (eight) and Kalie Dahl (eight). Kathryn Jans set-up the Fire offense with 36 assists.
Tatum Hussey and Lizzie Guggemos each had two serving aces with Mackey and Smith in double digits defensively with 20 and 15 digs.
Holy Family Catholic won its first Wright County Conference match in four tries.
The Fire were coming off a 3-0 loss to Norwood Young America Sept. 7. Game scores were 25-19, 25-15, 25-19.
Next up is the Benilde-St. Margaret Tournament on Oct. 12 in St. Louis Park.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 3, BENILDE-ST. MARGARET 2
In control through two games, Southwest Christian suddenly found itself needing to regroup in game five Oct. 8 against Benilde-St. Margaret.
And regroup they did, scoring 15 of 17 points in the final game, a 3-2 win over the Red Knights.
Game scores were 25-18, 25-18, 23-25, 22-25, 15-2.
Southwest Christian was balanced offensively led by Mackenzie Close with 16 kills. Madeleine Lemkuil and Estelle Haugen were also in double figures with 15 and 12 kills with Avery Dockter with six points.
Felicia Luther had 47 assists with Marissa Agrimson serving up three of the Stars' 10 aces at the service line. Dockter had a solo block and four assists.
Agrimson was one of five Southwest Christian players in double figures with 27 digs. Others were Haugen (15), Jayna Bredenberg (14), Lemkuil (14), and Luther (10).
Southwest Christian (15-6), ranked No. 6 in Class AA, plays at Mayer Lutheran at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. The Crusaders are No. 1 in Class A and unbeaten in the Minnesota River Conference.
CHANHASSEN 3, OSSEO 0
Chanhassen snapped a three-match losing streak, a 3-0 sweep of visiting Osseo by scores of 25-19, 25-22, 25-20, on Oct. 8.
Mary Cate Ziembiec had a career night with 10 kills with Katie Paine leading the Storm with 15 kills. Lauren Snader added nine kills on 22 swings.
Hannah Paine and Annabelle Nordmeyer finished with 17 and 16 set assists, respectively. Hannah Paine added 10 digs with Madison Ellman setting up five assists with a match-high 17 digs.
Chanhassen had three solo blocks and four serving aces in improving to 9-11 overall.
Next up is the Metro West Conference finale Thursday, Oct. 10, against Bloomington Jefferson at home.
BELLE PLAINE 3, CHASKA 0
Class AA No. 7-ranked Belle Plaine handed Chaska a 3-0 loss on Oct. 8, game scores of 25-21, 25-21, 25-19.
Sarah Lenz served up 45 assists for the host Tigers with top Belle Plaine hitters in Morgan Kruger (16) and Leah Lenz (11).
The Hawks, 9-12 overall, can clinch at least a share of the Metro West Conference title with a road win at Robbinsdale Cooper on Thursday, Oct. 10.