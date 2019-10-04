Dig Pink night, autographs with the players after the game, Thursday in the Chaska High School gym was intended to be a festive night.
Down two games to none, trailing 11-7 in game three, festive it wasn't for the Hawks fans.
Then everything changed and suddenly, with fans on their feet, the final whistle blew, Chaska had rallied for a 21-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23, and 15-13 win.
The Hawks are 4-0 in the Metro West Conference with contests against league winless squads Robbinsdale Cooper (Oct. 10) and Bloomington Kennedy (Oct. 14) remaining. One win would clinch at least a share of the league title.
Chaska's last conference title came in 2015.
The Hawks rallied behind defense, getting touches at the net and getting contributions up and down the line-up in the back row, all 13 varsity players hitting the court.
Senior Olivia Breyer, playing with two fractures in her back, had her best match of the season, Chaska coach Sue Murphy said.
Offensively, Mallory Heyer splashed, a match-high 32 kills with a solo block and ace. Hanna Thompson added 19 kills, a block and ace with Ella Christ with nine kills.
A key moment in the match came in the fourth game, down 21-19, a timeout called. A perfect pass, a perfect set from Hannah Polk, a perfect smash from Heyer got the Hawks going to the tune of four straight points.
Heyer had three of the four points on kills, while Hanna Thompson served up a tying ace at 21. A swing out of bounds for Bloomington Jefferson resulted in a fifth game.
A quick start, Chaska led from start to finish in game five, twice denied with match point before a net violation gave the Hawks the final point.
Chaska (9-11) plays Class AA top-10 Belle Plaine on the road at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
ST. LOUIS PARK 3, CHANHASSEN 0
Chanhassen struggled to get the offense going for the second straight match, outscored 75-42 by St. Louis Park in a 3-0 loss Oct. 3.
The Storm are now 2-3 in the Metro West Conference and 8-11 overall.
Game scores were 25-16, 25-17, 25-9.
Chanhassen was held to 21 offensive points, eight kills from Katie Paine. Kate Hamburg was efficient with five kills on eight swings.
Madison Ellman returned to the court with 17 digs and an ace with Annabelle Nordmeyer and Hannah Paine finishing with 11 and eight assists, respectively.
Chanhassen hosts Osseo at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 3, NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA 0
Southwest Christian kept pace with Minnesota River Conference leaders Belle Plaine and Mayer Lutheran, a 3-0 dominating sweep over Norwood Young America, 25-16, 25-13, 28, on Oct. 3.
The Stars had 38 kills to just nine hitting errors in the match. Estelle Haugen led all hitters with 16 kills with Madeleine Lemkuil with 10.
Marissa Agrimson was one dig shy of a career-record with 26 with Mackenzie Close serving up four aces. Felicia Luther had 32 assists for the Stars as well.
Southwest Christian is 4-1 in conference play, one game behind the co-leaders. The Stars, 14-6 overall, are at Mayer Lutheran on Oct. 10.
Next up is a home match with Benilde-St. Margaret on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
ORONO 3, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 2
Winless Holy Family Catholic took Orono to five games, falling 15-11 in the deciding set in a 3-2 road decision Oct. 4.
Game scores were 22-25, 25-21, 27-25, 19-25, 15-11.
Abby Smith had a team-high 17 kills followed by Kalie Dahl (nine), Sophia Mackey (seven), Lizzie Guggemos (seven), and Tatum Hussey (six).
Kathryn Jans finished with a season-high 40 assists with Jans and Hussey each serving up three aces as the Fire had 18 as a team. Dahl and Guggemos put up a wall with a combined 16 blocking points.
Defensive leaders were Mackey (21), Smith (20) and Hussey (18).
Holy Family Catholic (0-14) hosts Norwood Young America on Monday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.
MINNETONKA 3, EDINA 1
Edina made it tough on Minnetonka to close out the match, stealing game three, but the Skippers improved to 4-0 in the Lake Conference and 17-4 overall in a 3-1 win on Oct. 3.
Game scores were 25-18, 25-21, 19-25, 26-24.
The Skippers trail Wayzata by a game with one match to play on Oct. 10 at St. Michael-Albertville.