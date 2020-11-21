Southwest Christian, short-handed, lost in three games to Belle Plaine in the season opener on Oct. 8. The Stars lost just four more games, winning 10 consecutive matches to clinch a share of the Minnesota River Conference title.
Southwest Christian and Mayer Lutheran, scheduled to meet a second time Nov. 27, that match now cancelled, each had one loss in league play.
The Stars topped Sibley East (25-22, 25-22, 25-9), Tri-City United (25-21, 25-14, 25-10) and Norwood Young America (25-9, 25-22, 25-23) in the final week of the season to finish with a 10-1 record.
Southwest Christian honored four seniors in Hailey Miedema, four-year starter Felicia Luther, Callie Brown, and Sonja Brastad before the Sibley East match.
MINNETONKA
Three-game road sweeps over Buffalo and St. Michael-Albertville helped Minnetonka finish second in the Lake Conference with a 9-2 record.
The Skippers dropped five-game decisions to champion Wayzata and third-place Eden Prairie.
Minnetonka was 11-3 overall, losing a final match to one-loss Willmar (25-23, 25-13, 25-22).
Kali Engeman (12 kills), Abby Stanwood (11 kills) and Sonia Dahlin (nine kills) offset a 16-kill performance from St. Michael-Albertville's Emma Van Heel. Koeppen had 32 set assists with Macy Osenga and Morgan Ryan each finishing with two aces.
Stanwood had 15 kills on 26 swings along with six aces and 13 digs in the win over Buffalo. As a team, Minnetonka finished with 17 aces at the serving line, including three from Morgan Rooney, who had nine digs as well.
Willmar put up a wall at the net, finishing with 23 blocking points, forcing Minnetonka into 23 hitting errors to 26 kills on 121 attempts. Stanwood and Engeman each had eight kills with Stanwood adding 12 digs.