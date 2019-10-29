Southwest Christian won the first two games over Belle Plaine Sept. 12. The next three games the Tigers prevailed by a total of seven points.
A second meeting nine days later went to the Stars in two games.
Now there will be a rubber match for the north sub-section final on Thursday, Oct. 31 at New Prague High School.
Southwest Christian, ranked No. 6 in Class AA, versus 10th-ranked Belle Plaine, match time of 7:45 p.m.
The Stars beat Jordan in the second round 25-17, 25-21, 25-19, on Tuesday.
In the other sub-section, St. Peter and Le Sueur-Henderson each won in three games. The two teams will play at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at New Prague High School.