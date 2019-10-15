Southwest Christian beat Sibley East in three games (25-12, 25-16, 25-13) in Chaska Oct. 15. Then all attention was sent on what was happening in Mayer.
The top-ranked Crusaders rallied from a set down, winning 15-10 in game five, a 3-2 win over Belle Plaine.
Southwest Christian, Mayer Lutheran and Belle Plaine all finished 6-1 in the Minnesota River Conference, sharing the league title.
Mackenzie Close had a team-high 12 kills and 13 aces, yes 13 aces, for the Stars versus the Wolverines. Madeleine Lemkuil and Estelle Haugen added nine and six kills, respectively.
Felicia Luther finished with 27 assists with Lemkuil with four aces for the Stars. Marissa Agrimson was team leader with 10 digs.
Southwest Christian finishes the regular season with a 19-8 record.
CHANHASSEN 3, HOPKINS 0
Chanhassen concluded the regular season with a 3-0 win over Hopkins in the final home game Oct. 15.
The Storm are 12-15 into the Section 2AAA playoffs which begin Oct. 23.
No statistics were available.
WAYZATA 3, MINNETONKA 1
Meeting for the second time in four days, Wayzata got a bit of revenge on Minnetonka, spoiling the regular season finale in a 3-1 decision Oct. 15.
Game scores were 25-18, 25-17, 24-26, 25-22.
The Skippers beat the Trojans in two games Oct. 12 for the championship title in St. Michael-Albertville.
Wayzata was the Lake Conference champions with a 6-0 record.
No statistics were available for the match.
Minnetonka, at 22-6 overall, begins the post-season on Friday, Oct. 25.
WACONIA 3, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 0
Abby Smith had nine of the 21 kills for Holy Family Catholic in a 25-16, 25-9, 25-9 loss at Waconia Oct. 15.
The Fire were 1-4 in the Wright County Conference East Division.
Kathryn Jans had 18 set assists with Sophia Mackey adding seven kills, one ace and 11 digs.
Holy Family Catholic is 1-20 overall into the Section 2AA playoffs next week.