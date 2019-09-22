Southwest Christian won four of five matches, placing third at the Class AA Showcase at the Midwest Warehouse in Burnsville Sept. 20-21.
The Stars avenged an earlier season loss to No. 6 Belle Plaine, a 25-14, 27-25 win in the final match of the tournament.
Southwest Christian beat Jackson County Central (25-19, 26-24), Maple Lake (25-22, 25-13) and No. 9-ranked Watertown-Mayer (25-18, 25-23) to reach the semifinals.
Third-ranked Concordia Academy defeated the Stars 25-14, 25-19, placing second to No. 5 Kasson-Mantorville (25-18, 25-20) in the championship match.
Estelle Haugen had 15 kills in the first two matches with Madeleine Lemkuil and Mackenzie Close finishing with 13 and 11 kills for the Stars.
Felicia Luther had 40 set assists on Day One with Luther and Marissa Agrimson serving up four and three aces, respectively.
Southwest Christian, ranked No. 7, is 11-6 overall. Next up is a home match with Holy Family Catholic on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.
APPLE VALLEY INVITE
Eight of the top-10 ranked teams in Class 3A in the field of 16 at the Apple Valley Invitational, Chaska, winners of four straight, were tested throughout Sept. 20-21.
The Hawks finished with a record of 1-3, placing 14th. They defeated Hopkins 25-20, 25-19 in the third match of the tournament.
Other results were a tough defeat to No. 4 Lakeville North in three games (26-28, 25-18, 19-17), No. 6 Shakopee (25-21, 25-16) and Stillwater (25-15, 25-22).
No statistics were available for the weekend.
Chaska is at Hopkins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24.