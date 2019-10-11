Southwest Christian and Mayer Lutheran volleyball have developed a friendly rivalry over the years, one that dates back to many Section 4A championship match-ups.
In the Minnesota River Conference together beginning in 2018, the Crusaders took a five-game win in the Stars' gym in Chaska.
The 2019 meeting was simply put entertaining.
Back and forth games, momentum switching from one side to another. In the end Southwest Christian's balanced attack was just a bit better, a 3-0 win over Class A top-ranked Mayer Lutheran on Oct. 10.
With the win, the Stars are tied with the Crusaders at 5-1 in the Minnesota River Conference. Belle Plaine, which clinched at least a share of the league title, is 6-0.
There could be a three-way tie with a Mayer Lutheran win over Belle Plaine Oct. 15 and a Southwest Christian win over last-place Sibley East.
An Estelle Haugen kill, one of 13 in the match, gave Southwest Christian the key 1-0 lead, a 25-21 game one final.
SW Christian strikes first with a 25-21 victory in Set 1. Heck of battle throughout. #HJSports pic.twitter.com/RxPx9JEJ0j— Kip Kovar (@Kovar_HJsports) October 11, 2019
Mayer Lutheran, trailing early in game two 11-6 on the heels of a 7-0 Stars run, used a run of themselves, a 12-3 advantage for a 18-14 lead.
Madeleine Lemkuil, team leader with 15 kills, along with Haugen, got Southwest Christian back on track in a 25-23 game two win.
Hitting from Mackenzie Close (13 kills) and blocking -- 11 total points -- led the Stars to a 25-21 sweep in game three. The loss snapped a 19-match win streak for Mayer Lutheran.
PREP VOLLEYBALL FINAL— Kip Kovar (@Kovar_HJsports) October 11, 2019
SW Christian 3
Mayer Lutheran 0
(25-21, 25-23, 25-21)
Stars come into Mayer and hand the Crusaders their first loss in 19 matches. What a performance by them. #HJSports pic.twitter.com/6ItTcfY9WA
Felicia Luther executed well at setter with 41 assists with Southwest Christian committing just one serve receive error in 62 attempts. The Stars also limited offensive errors with a swing percentage of 25 percent, just 17 errors to 48 kills.
Marissa Agrimson and Haugen were defensive leaders with 18 and 15 digs, respectively.
Lilly Wachholz (12 kills) and Olivia Tjernagel (10 kills), who's approaching 1,000 kills for her career, led the Crusaders at the net.
Southwest Christian (16-6), winners of six straight, play in a two-day tournament at Eastview High School in Apple Valley. They play Rosemount at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Class A No. 3 Minneota at 9 a.m. Saturday.
CHASKA 3, ROBBINSDALE COOPER 0
Chaska clinched at least a share of the Metro West Conference, a 25-12, 25-14, 25-13 win at Robbinsdale Cooper Oct. 10.
The Hawks are 5-0 in league play into a match at home versus last-place Bloomington Kennedy at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14.
No statistics were available in the win.
BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON 3, CHANHASSEN 0
Fourteen-win Bloomington Jefferson swept Chanhassen in scores of 25-11, 25-17, 25-12 on Oct. 12, keeping pace with Chaska in the Metro West Conference standings.
The Jaguars trail the Hawks by one game with one match to play.
Chanhassen (9-12), the defending champions, finished the Metro West Conference slate with a 2-4 record.
The Storm were held to 20 kills with 16 errors in the match. Katie Paine was the lead hitter with eight followed by Lauren Snader and Kate Hamburg with four each.
Madison Ellman and Chloe Rogers finished with 15 and 12 digs with Annabelle Nordmeyer with 16 assists.
Chanhassen plays in the ninth annual Midwest Fall Classic at St. Michael-Albertville Friday and Saturday. The Storm open with Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted at 5 p.m. with a second match against either the host Knights or Minneapolis Southwest at 7:30 p.m.
ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE 3, MINNETONKA 0
Minnetonka lost a 3-0 decision at St. Michael-Albertville, placing third behind the Knights in the Lake Conference standings.
The Oct. 10 match was decided 25-18, 25-17, 25-21. The Skippers were 4-2 in league play. Wayzata at 6-0 was the Lake champions.
Samantha Palmer, Emma VanHeel and Mikala Henderson led a balanced St. Michael-Albertville attack with double-digit efforts in kills.
Minnetonka (17-5) is back in the Knights' gym Friday and Saturday for the Midwest Fall Classic. The Skippers open with Robbinsdale Armstrong at 6:15 p.m. with a second match at 8:45 p.m. on Friday.