Hutchinson had an impressive attacker at the net in Adri Rhoda.
Southwest Christian countered with Este Haugen. Then they kept coming with Mehlayna Straub. And Annika Veurink. And Callie Coughlin. And Paige Lemkuil.
The Class 2A top-ranked Stars made quick work of the Tigers, a 25-18, 25-14, 25-9 win to clinch the Wright County Conference title in its first year in the league.
Southwest Christian, a 20-2 record into the St. Michael-Albertville Tournament Oct. 15-16, lost just one game versus Wright County Conference opponents this season.
Haugen and Straub led the Stars with seven kills apiece, respectively. Rhoda was the only Tiger hitter with more than two kills, finishing with six.
Southwest Christian was credited with four aces -- one each from Madeline Paradise, Luca Bredenberg, Haugen, and Lemkuil.
CHASKA 3, BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY 0
Mallory Heyer and Ella Christ finished with 13 and 11 kills as Chaska secured at least a share of the Metro West Conference title with a 25-5, 25-12, 25-11 win over last place Bloomington Kennedy on Oct. 13.
The Hawks are 8-0 in league play into Tuesday's conference finale on Tuesday at home versus Orono.
Chaska had 12 aces and 39 kills on 74 swings with Bloomington Kennedy finishing with 41 total errors.
Sam Schmidt had four aces with Avery Rosenberg adding eight hits and three blocks with Kiki Thompson setting up 29 assists.
CHANHASSEN 3, BENILDE-ST. MARGARET 2
On the ropes, down 23-19 in the fourth game, needing a fourth-set win to keep the match alive, Chanhassen's Ellie Smith serving out.
The Storm improved to 15-7 on the season with a 17-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 15-8 on Oct. 13.
Chanhassen is 6-2 in the Metro West Conference into the league finale on Tuesday, Oct. 19, against Class 3A top-10 New Prague, which is 7-1 in the Metro West Conference.
It was a monster night at the net for Storm seniors Mary Cate Ziembiec (31 kills) and Smith (18 kills, two blocks) with setter Ashlyn Steding finishing with six kills and a career-high 55 assists. The 31 kills ranks among the program's best single-game efforts.
Chanhassen's defense totaled 86 digs led by Ziembiec (21), Chloe Rogers (21), Smith (17), and Steding (12).
MINNETONKA 3, BUFFALO 0
Minnetonka earned its 15th win of the season, a 3-0 road sweep at Buffalo on Oct. 14 by scores of 25-15, 25-20, 25-16.
It was the second Lake Conference victory in five matches this season.
Statistics were not available.
Minnetonka heads to the St. Michael-Albertville Tournament on Oct. 15-16, opening with Mounds View at 5 p.m. tonight.
DELANO 3, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 0
Delano handed Holy Family Catholic a three-game sweep in Wright County Conference play, a 25-17, 25-14, 25-17 decision on Oct. 14.
The Fire were 2-3 in east division play this season, defeating Jordan and Mound-Westonka.
No statistics were available for the match.
Holy Family Catholic competes in the Benilde-St. Margaret Invitational at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16.