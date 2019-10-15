Chaska clinched the Metro West Conference volleyball title outright, a match that lasted less than 50 minutes, in a 3-0 win over Bloomington Kennedy.
The Hawks surrendered a total of 15 points in the three games, including three in the final set.
Mallory Heyer's tip over the net was the final point, capping a 12-0 run on senior Hannah Polk's serve to end the match.
Senior Olivia Breyer served 10 consecutive points to start the second game as well. Other seniors on the roster are Lexi Nicholas, Jordan Thompson and Anna Doolittle, who returned to the court after missing multiple stints of the season with a quad injury.
Chaska (11-12) closes out the regular season by hosting the Toni Kaiser Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 19. The field includes the three No. 1 teams in state in Eagan, Stewartville and Mayer Lutheran.