Wayzata's front row features two six-footers and a left-handed slammer. The Trojans' height was on display in a 3-0 sweep of Chaska Aug. 27.
Elizabeth Helmich (13 kills), Kate Long (nine), Lily Emlong (six), and Sophie Jesewitz (six) led a dominating attack for Wayzata in a 25-18, 25-16, 25-23 win.
It was the home opener for the Hawks (1-2).
Chaska led game one 11-6 before a 15-4 run turned the game in Wayzata's favor.
Game two was tight as well, tied at 12, the Trojans outscored the Hawks 13-4 for the commending 2-0 lead.
No statistics were available for Chaska, which travels to Lakeville South at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29.
SHAKOPEE 3, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 1
Estelle Haugen led Southwest Christian with 12 kills on a team-high 55 swings as the Stars were defeated for the second consecutive match by a top-10 team, a 3-1 loss at Shakopee Aug. 27.
Game scores were 25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 25-12.
Madeleine Lemkuil and Mackenzie Close added 10 and eight kills, respectively, for Southwest Christian (1-2).
Felicia Luther finished with 38 assists with Sonja Brastad leading the way at the service line with three aces.
Marissa Agrimson was a team leader with 20 digs and two aces with Haugen with a solo block.
Southwest Christian is off until Thursday, Sept. 5 at Tri-City United.
LE SUEUR-HENDERSON 3, HOLY FAMILY 2
A career-high 23 kills from Abby Smith helped Holy Family Catholic take visiting Le Sueur-Henderson to the limit, a 3-2 loss on Aug. 27 in the season opener in Victoria.
The Fire won games two and four in extra points 26-24. The final game went to the Giants 15-8.
Sophia Mackey and Kalie Dahl each had nine kills for Holy Family (0-1) with Lizzie Guggemos serving up five of the team's 10 aces.
Mackey (21), Smith (15) and Guggemos (11) were dig leaders for the Fire, which play at Glencoe-Silver Lake at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29.
LAKEVILLE NORTH 3, MINNETONKA 0
Lakeville North played like one of the top teams in Minnesota Aug. 27.
The Panthers took down Minnetonka 3-0, scores of 25-20, 25-9, 25-19.
No statistics were available for the Skippers.
Minnetonka (2-1) hosts Shakopee in a rematch of the 2018 Section 2AAA title contest at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29.