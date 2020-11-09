After a trying 2020 amateur baseball season, excitement for the 2021 season is already ramping up.
The Chaska Cubs, along with Waconia and Hamburg, are set to host the 98th annual Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament Aug. 20-Sept. 6, 2021.
It is the fifth time hosting state for Chaska.
The Cubs have volunteer opportunities for you if you are interested. The online form can be filled out at https://media.hometeamsonline.com/photos/baseball/CHASKACUBS/2021_State_Baseball_Tournament_Volunteer_Form.pdf