Chaska's Athletic Park

An overhead view of Chaska’s Athletic Park in 2019. The Chaska Cubs are co-hosts with Waconia and Hamburg for the 2021 State Amateur Baseball Tournament; the first time since 2008).

 Submitted Photo

After a trying 2020 amateur baseball season, excitement for the 2021 season is already ramping up.

The Chaska Cubs, along with Waconia and Hamburg, are set to host the 98th annual Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament Aug. 20-Sept. 6, 2021.

It is the fifth time hosting state for Chaska.

The Cubs have volunteer opportunities for you if you are interested. The online form can be filled out at https://media.hometeamsonline.com/photos/baseball/CHASKACUBS/2021_State_Baseball_Tournament_Volunteer_Form.pdf

