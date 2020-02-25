Hazeltine National is in need of volunteers for the 2020 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship event July 20-25. It is the ninth time the Chaska golf course has been host to a USGA championship.
Volunteer opportunities include but are not limited to: Scorers, Forecaddies, Standard Bearers, Status Boards, Hydration, Ecology, Evacuation Drivers, and Volunteer Hospitality.
To register for a volunteer position, click HERE.
Chaska Town Course is co-host for the prestigious tournament, which brings together 264 of the top amateurs from the United States.
The U.S. Junior Amateur Championships has been hosted twice in the state of Minnesota: 1958 University of Minnesota Golf Club, St. Paul, 1984: Wayzata Country Club.
This will be the first U.S. Junior Amateur to be staged with an expanded field with two courses being used for stroke play.
Schedule of Events
Saturday-Sunday, July 18-19: Player practice rounds, both courses
Monday-Tuesday, July 20-21: Stroke play qualifying
Wednesday-Friday, July 22-24: Match play, reducing from 64 to two players
Saturday, July 25: Championship match -- two players, 36 holes