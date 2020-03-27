(1 seed): 2019 Football
First Round: Beat 2008 Girls Basketball 76.7% to 23.3%
For The Record: 12-1 record, won the program's first state championship, a 10-7 victory over St. Thomas Academy in the Prep Bowl. Chaska went the length of the field on the final drive for the winning touchdown. Among the most dominant defenses in the state, allowing seven points or fewer by the first-team unit in 11 of 13 games.
The Scoop: Michael Brown worked all off-season to have a starting role on the Chaska football defensive unit. In the second game, a home game with Chanhassen, he knew he needed to make a play to keep the job.
A 14-point lead, Chanhassen having just scored to open the second half, Brown saw a teammate hit the quarterback. He knew the throw was going to be underthrown. Stepping up, Brown picked off the pass, his long return setting up a score in a 28-7 win.
Brown added a second interception later in the game. The cornerback job was officially his.
"It completely turned my season around. Before the game, I was nervous, I wasn't sure I'd stay on the field. After that game, it was totally different. I could feel the confidence from my coaches, and in my self," Brown said.
Being in the position to be on the field again after an injury-shortened junior year started in the off-season. He was in the weight room training every day after school. Every day.
"I was working with my coach, getting faster, quicker. Working out with the guys to get better. I was also trying to eat whatever I could. Yeah, I needed to put on some weight," Brown said.
Chaska's defense featured three linebackers headed to college programs next year in Marcus Holasek (Duluth), Stevo Klotz (Iowa State) and Nick Stanger (St. Thomas). A defensive tackle in Max Lommel headed to Mankato.
Brown and the secondary knew they were in for a challenge for other teams. Junior Kage Montoya joined seniors Brown, Adam Ouska and Ben Courneya. The three seniors had all been friends through baseball with Ouska and Brown returning to football during high school.
"Our coaches told us we had to be ready every week. Teams weren't going to try to run us. We were the one question mark," Brown said of the pass defense. "Every single week we had to go and prove ourselves."
Opponents, for the season, averaged 76 yards per game. Chaska intercepted 10 passes for the season, five from Brown.
Chaska, at state for the third time in program history, rallied on the final offensive drive, defeating St. Thomas Academy 10-7 to win the 2019 Class 5A Prep Bowl.
The Hawks went 80 yards with under three minutes remaining on the clock, a touchdown plunge from Klotz for the winning score. "I remember having my hands on my head the whole time. We knew they could do it. It was so exciting to watch," Brown said.
Still, St. Thomas Academy had a few plays left in them. The final heave toward midfield, four Chaska defenders in the vicinity, Brown got his hands on the ball.
"I was going up, I had a hand on the ball and then all of a sudden Nic Snuggerud swats my hand and the ball down. It hurt so bad, but that started to go away. I was so overcome with emotion. It felt amazing, every thing had paid off," Brown said.
And now Brown will get a shot at playing football in college. He is committed to Wisconsin-River Falls. Something he had given zero thought to before the season.
"I started thinking about it, so I went in and told Coach (Bryan) Dahl I wanted to play afterward. He started sending out some e-mails and River Falls was the first one to respond. They were recruiting me hard. I knew that's where I wanted to be," Brown said.
There's more football to be played for so many of the Chaska state champions. Ask all of them, and like Brown, it started in the off-season.
(2 seed): 2013 Dance
First Round: Beat 2001 Girls Hockey 69.8% to 30.2%
For The Record: Chaska won both the Class AA jazz/funk and high kick titles for second straight season. At this point, it was the first time in state history that this had been done. Four Chaska seniors were named to the Class AA All-Tournament teams. They were Rachel Bradley and Sammy White in high kick, and Amanda Stelten and Cortnie Slark in jazz/funk.
The Scoop: Amanda Stelten remembers the first time Chaska qualified for state in jazz/funk. She also remembers what it was like to win back-to-back state titles in Class AA.
It happened all in the span of her high school dance career.
"I feel like it was a big influence on where the team went. Seeing that anything was possible. We had never won state in jazz. Never won a double state championship. Being a part of the team when we first went to state in jazz to being a part of the team that won for the first time in jazz, it was really cool how quickly it happened," Stelten, a 2013 Chaska High School graduate, said.
The 2013 state team had the taste of victory from 2012. If there was any pressure to repeat as champions in both dances, jazz and high kick, Stelten never felt it.
"I know it felt like once we did it in 2012 we knew it was possible. Maybe there was some, but as a team member it was more about doing something we knew we could. That was more the motivator," she said.
From December to February, Chaska was near or at the top in each competition. It was a dream season, indeed.
"One season ends and we won two state titles and that was great, we accomplished that, but you quickly start to think about the next, how do we move on for there and do even better. It's an endless cycle," said Stelten of repeating from 2012 into 2013.
Chaska's jazz performance averaged 93 points, a big gap between first and second place. Stelten, hearing that number again, couldn't help but think, "Wow!"
"I was watching the videos back recently, I hadn't seen them in a while. There was this element of trust. We did everything we needed in practice, we were ready to show everyone else. There was this trust in our coaches, trust in ourselves, we knew it was in us to win again," she said.
Stelten attended the 2020 section meet in Edina, one of the first times she's been to the post-season meet since high school. One thing hasn't changed, the bond created within the team.
"You make lifelong friendships. I was in one of my teammate's weddings last year. It's really hard to explain how close you become on that team. Something that is very special," Stelten said.