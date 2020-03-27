(1 seed): 2006 Volleyball
First Round: Beat 2017 Boys Basketball 52.7% to 47.3%
For The Record: 31-2 record, back-to-back state champions in Class 3A. Chaska defeated Wayzata, Eagan and Lakeville North at state in all three-game sweeps. State opponents reached 20 points just twice in nine games. The Hawks surrendered just one total game in seven post-season matches. Additionally, Chaska was Lake Conference champions at 9-1, while the senior class produced four collegiate volleyball players, including Allie Oelke (Creighton) and Kimber Kuhl (Minnesota State Mankato). Oelke and Leah Saugen were named all-state with Brittany Wenzel joining them on the all-tournament team for state. Chaska won its last 24 matches.
The Scoop: Eden Prairie beat Chaska in four games in early September. Lakeville North handed the Hawks a second loss in a tournament match a week later in Apple Valley.
Ironically, it was those two teams Chaska met in championship matches later in the 2006 season, first with Eden Prairie in the section final. And then Lakeville North in the Class 3A state final.
Both three-game sweeps for the Hawks, consecutive state titles secured.
Since we didn't lose many seniors from the previous year, chasing a title kept us hungry and focused, but with that also comes with opponents wanting to defeat us even more. For us, keeping a clear vision that we are pursuing a new championship instead of focusing on the previous years accomplishments was key," Brittany Wenzel, a junior setter on the 2006 team, said.
Once we had lost to Lakeville and Eden Prairie earlier in the season, it allowed us to recognize our weaknesses in those matches. Even more so, it allowed us to amplify and expand our strengths to gain that win!" she added.
Chaska was loaded throughout the court. Allie Oelke and Kimber Kuhl in the middle, and Leah Saugen and Tawny Dahmes on the outside.
The 2006 team versus the 2014 Chaska state championship team, Wenzel versus her baby sister, Makayla, is a fun one to imagine.
"Both of our teams were built with great talent combined with amazing chemistry which lead to conference champs and achieving state titles. Makayla's team had the opportunity of being teammates starting at a young age and also benefited from playing together on and off high school seasons. Lastly, both teams had the same outstanding coach to push and drive us to our limits, coach us to perform our talents to the fullest, and to grow into young female athletes to know how much time, effort and dedication it takes to achieve big goals!" Brittany said.
(3 seed): 2008 Baseball
First Round: Beat 2007 Softball 66.1% to 33.9%
For The Record: Chaska won a Class 3A state consolation championship, beating Stillwater and Rosemount. The Hawks lost in the opening round 1-0 to Grand Rapids. Pitching staff included Major League Baseball all-star Brad Hand, former St. Paul Saint John Straka, Concordia-St. Paul's Griff Kilber and Shawn Riesgraf, an ace at St. Cloud State University. Hand was named the St. Paul Pioneer Press baseball player of the year.
The Scoop: When Brad Hand was on the mound, Chaska felt like they were going to win every time out. And they did all but once in 2008.
A 1-0 loss to a 24-win Grand Rapids team in the state quarterfinals.
Chaska, making its fourth appearance at state in program history, finished consolation champions, 10-running opponents in the final two games.
"That's why I always think it should be double elimination like in the playoffs. A game like that can happen. State jitters. That's baseball. I always felt if we had gotten one run, tied it up, we would have won," said Cory Glieden, an all-state selection and Lions All-Star Series MVP as a senior.
A four-year starter for Chaska, what got the Hawks over the hump after tough finishes in 2005 and 2007, was togetherness. Though it didn't start that way.
"We show up that first day of spring practice, guys had a lot of pride in each other, and we were at each other's throats a little bit. The coaches had to break us up. That made us stronger. We got really close after that. Everyone had each other's back going forward," Glieden said. "Everybody wanted it a little more. That's the best way to describe it."
Chaska had a bunch of athletes on the 2008 roster. Glieden said one through nine in the batting order could produce. "It was fun to combine a little with speed," he said.
Glieden, who left Chaska holding records for most hits in a season, most runs in a career and most stolen bases in career, said it was the winner-take-all championship game with Eden Prairie for the section title at Athletic Park that had the best atmosphere.
"They had a runner in scoring position. There was a mound meeting. (Craig) Baumann went to talk to Brad. Us infielders, we have a meeting behind the mound. I could kind of tell guys were getting a bit nervous. Brad had just walked a guy. I remember telling them, 'we're going to win this game. If the ball's hit to you, make the play.' Luckily Brad did it on his own and we won the game," Glieden said.
Glieden, who spent two seasons at the University of Iowa before finishing at Minnesota State University-Mankato, remains in the game, a coach at Benilde-St. Margaret High School as well as the Minnesota Blizzard.
Glieden and the Red Knights were state runner-up in 2019, falling 1-0 to St. Thomas Academy in the championship.