Rained out Saturday night in Hamburg, Chanhassen returned to Hawk Park on Sunday with a mission. A mission of playing two games; of winning two games.
The three-time defending Class B champions eliminated Rochester 2-1 to begin the day, returning later in the afternoon for a 7-4 win over Champlin Park in the winners bracket semifinals.
Chanhassen is one of four teams remaining in the Class B bracket, playing for a spot in the championship against Miesville at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3 in Hamburg.
The Red Birds and Mudhens represent the last five state champions, meeting in the title game in 2017 and 2018. The Class B championship is at 7 p.m. at Athletic Park in Chaska with a second game, if necessary, at 3 p.m. on Labor Day.
CHANHASSEN 2, ROCHESTER 1
Two-time most valuable player John Straka limited scoring chances for Rochester, despite 11 hits allowed, fanning nine batters in Chanhassen's 2-1 second-round win over the Royals on Aug. 29.
The Red Birds were outhit 11-6, finishing with just one hit after the third inning.
Zach Hoffmann plated the game's opening run in the first inning before Brandon Arnold's run-scoring single regained the lead at 2-1 in the second inning.
Rochester, after scoring a solo run in the second inning, put runners on most innings, including back-to-back lead-off hits in the fifth inning. A double play erased the threat.
Strikeouts with runners in scoring position ended the seventh and eighth innings for Straka, while a bloop hit and a sacrifice bunt in the ninth inning put the tying run at second base. A ground ball to Arnold at shortstop clinched the win.
Justin Anderson was 2-for-3 with the eventual winning run scored.
CHANHASSEN 7, CHAMPLIN PARK 4
An early 4-1 lead was erased, but Chanhassen, playing for the second time Aug. 29, rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 7-4 victory.
The Red Birds beat the LoGators 1-0 in the opening round of the state tournament in 2019 in Dassel.
Michael Jurgella, robbed off a home run by a strong morning wind in the first game, wasn't denied in his opening at-bat against Champlin, hitting a three-run homer.
Brandon Arnold, team leader with three hits, drove in a run for the 4-1 advantage in the second inning.
Thomas Thompson scattered eight hits, allowing four runs with four strikeouts over seven innings in the win. Logan Spitzack pitched the final two frames, earning the save for Chanhassen.
Jurgella and Aaron Kloeppner each collected two hits for the Red Birds, the eventual winning run coming off the bat of Riley Johnson.
MIESVILLE 8, NEW MARKET 1
Through three state tournament games, Miesville has outscored opponents 29-3, advancing to the winners bracket final in Class B with an 8-1 win over New Market on Aug. 29.
Nate Hammes drove in four runs with two hits with Ronnie Sweeny adding a two-run double for the Mudhens, state champions in 2016 and 2017, and runner-up in 2018.
Jacob Dickmeyer went 7 2/3 innings, allowing five hits with three strikeouts in his second state tournament start.
New Market, playing in their first Class B State Tournament, got two hits from Blake Schmit.
The Muskies play in an elimination game with Champlin Park on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 4:30 p.m. in Waconia.
CHAMPLIN PARK 3, VICTORIA 2 (12)
Three outs from the final four in Class B, a two-base throwing error aided Champlin Park in scoring the tying run, forcing extras in a second round state contest for Victoria on Aug. 28.
The LoGators walked off with a bloop single off the bat of Ryan Bruns in the bottom of the 12th inning in a 3-2 score.
Victoria gained single-run leads on a broken bat single from Carter Schmidt in the first inning and a Hunter Even RBI-single in the fourth inning.
Victoria pitchers Riley Sweeney (six innings, seven hits, one run, three strikeouts) and Jack Garrison (five-plus innings, two hits, one earned run, three strikeouts) gave the Vics a chance on the mound.
Joey Costello and Schmidt had two hits for Victoria.
MIESVILLE 12, EAST GRAND FORKS 2 (7)
Miesville had a hit from eight of its nine batting order positions, scoring seven times in the seventh inning to beat East Grand Forks 12-2 in the second round Aug. 28.
The Mass scored twice in the top-half of the inning to draw within 5-2. TJ Hokanson of Chanhassen had a RBI for East Grand Forks.
Nate Hammes (three RBIs) and Brian Sprout (two RBIs) were offensive leaders for the Mudhens.
NEW MARKET 10, ST. MICHAEL 4
Scott Lyden was 4-for-4 with three RBIs, part of a 17-hit performance for New Market, in a second round win over St. Michael on Aug. 28 in Hamburg.
Andy Henkemeyer and Brett Herber each collected three hits for the Muskies, which scored four times in the second inning, never trailing in the contest.
Jordan Krupke collected four hits with two RBIs for the Saints, which upset top seed Moorhead in the first weekend.
Herber fanned 13 batters over seven innings for victorious New Market of the Dakota-Rice-Scott League.