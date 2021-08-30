At state tournament time, the difference sometimes between the winning team and losing team is whichever team makes the critical mistake.
For Carver, which limited those mistakes, rallying late for a first-round win Aug. 21 against Bird Island, was unable to escape physical errors in the second round, a 3-1 loss to Bluffton on Aug. 29 in Chaska.
What could wrong went wrong in a three-run third inning for the Braves, Region 14 champions.
One out on the board, runners at first and second, a slow roller to shortstop Kyle Dalton resulted in the second out with a force out at second base. With the relay throw headed to first base, Bluffton’s runner rounded third base in an attempt to score.
An off-target throw, which would have reached the catcher well in time for the third out, allowed the first Bluffton run to score. An ensuing throw to second base was also in time for a tag out, but after making the tag, lifting the glove to show the ball to the umpire, the ball popped out of Jay Bresnahan’s glove for a safe call.
The third inning extended on an error on a ground ball at first base, giving Bluffton the 2-1 lead. After another error on an infield roller, a sharp single off the tip of the glove of a diving Bresnahan allowed the slow-footed Justin Dykhoff the opportunity to cross home plate without a throw for the 3-1 advantage.
Carver, which took a 1-0 lead just two batters in on a Connor Cornell triple and RBI-infield single from Kyle Dalton, was held to three hits the rest of the way by Braves ace Jake Dykhoff.
Ben Alexander, who was 2-for-3 with a ninth-inning walk, three times put the tying run at the plate over the final six innings, but Carver was unable to draw any closer as Dykhoff picked up a swinging third strike for the final out of the sixth inning, and a 4-6-3 double play to end the game.
Carver, looking to reach the third weekend of the state tournament for the third time in five years, was the first of four Region 7C and Crow River Valley League teams ousted from the tournament.
Alex Twenge (3 1/3 innings) and Jacob Booden (1/3 inning) allowed just one batter to reach in relief of Andrew Weber, the trio combining for seven strikeouts.
WATERTOWN 8, AVON 1
A four-run fifth inning broke open a tie game for Watertown, which qualified for the final weekend of the Class C State Tournament with an 8-1 win over Avon on Aug. 29.
Zach Iten and Pat Tschida combined for a five-hit performance, totaling five strikeouts with no earned runs for the Red Devils.
Watertown, which collected 14 hits, had at least one hit from all nine positions in the batting order. Ben Smith doubled twice, plating four runs, while Tschida, Andrew Nichols and Jadrien Keavy each had multi-hit games as well.
Watertown draws Region 6 runner-up Eagle Lake in the third round on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 1:30 p.m. in Waconia.
YOUNG AMERICA 11, ORTONVILLE 3
Young America plated 10 runs over the first four innings, reaching the final weekend of the Class C State Tournament in an 11-3 win over Region 9 champion Ortonville on Aug. 28 in Chaska.
Hunter Rickaby was 4-for-4 with top-of-the-order batters Isaac Hormann and Brice Panning each scoring three times on a combined five hits.
Dillon Whittaker worked the first five innings for the win, while three draftees including Cologne’s Cade Wiegert (one inning, one strikeout) helped Young America advance to the third round.
The Cardinals square off with 2020 state runner-up St. Patrick at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, in Chaska.
WACONIA 3, FOLEY 0
A pitcher’s duel through seven innings, host Waconia scored twice in the eighth inning, getting a complete-game shutout from Kodey Simon, in a 3-0 win over Foley on Aug. 27.
Simon surrendered four hits and a walk with five strikeouts for the Region 7C champion Lakers.
Derek Martin, A.J. Friedrich and Jake Hendricks had RBIs for Waconia.
Ryan Chmielewski, a week one winner for Foley, fanned eight batters, scattering five hits and three runs, over seven-plus innings in the loss.
Waconia plays Luxemburg at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, in Chaska.
MAPLE LAKE 2, JORDAN 0
The Jordan Brewers’ bats were silenced in the Class C state tournament Aug. 28 at Chaska Athletic Park.
Maple Lake pitchers Ben Reilley and Eric Newman, a draftee from Buffalo, combined on a three-hit shutout in a 2-0 win over the Brewers in the second round. Reilley and Newman combined to strike out 12.
The Brewers finished the season with a 28-11 record. Last year, Jordan won 23 games, but lost in the third round of state to Fairmont.
In 2019, Jordan won its second Class C state title. It also won 1986, and won Class B state championships in 1994 and 2004.
Maple Lake scored both of its runs against the Brewers in the sixth inning. Nate Beckman took the loss for Jordan, working eight innings and allowing two earned runs on six hits while striking out seven.
Joe Lucas pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Brewers.
All three of Jordan’s hits were singles from Beckman, Scott Hollingsworth and Jonathan Draheim.
The Brewers had a chance to score some runs in the seventh inning. Hollingsworth singled to open the frame. Draheim and Steve Beckman both walked to load the bases, but the inning ended on a strikeout.
Jordan also had two runners on in the sixth inning, but they were left stranded as well.
Draheim led off the third inning with a single, but he was left stranded at second base. Nate Beckman led off the fifth inning with a single, but a double play ended that frame.
DUMONT 6, LORETTO 4
Jordan Roos threw 161 pitches, winning despite 10 walks, finishing with nine strikeouts in a 6-4 victory for Dumont over Region 12 champion Loretto.
A one-run game in the eighth inning, Dumont intentionally walked former Minnesota Twins’ Corey Koskie to load the bases, a force out at second base ending the threat.
Dumont added three runs in the ninth inning, including two on a costly throwing error that resulted in the eventual winning runs.
Loretto pulled within 6-4 in the ninth inning, a fly ball to deep center field hauled in for the final out.
Koskie, 48, was 0-for-2 with two walks for the Larks.
Matt Thielen gave Dumont a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning on a home run over the right-field fence.
ST. PATRICK 10, AUSTIN 0 (8)
Scoreless into the fifth inning, St. Patrick scored multiple runs over the final four at-bats, defeating Austin 10-0 in eight innings on Aug. 28.
Collin Denk allowed one hit with nine strikeouts over seven innings for the Irish.
Kyle Rhodus doubled twice, scoring two runs, while Seth Ambroz was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, reaching base four times.
ST. MARTIN 1, FERGUS FALLS 0
No-hit, no problem.
Despite having only four runners on base, all via walks, St. Martin prevailed 1-0 over Fergus Falls on Aug. 28 in Chaska.
The Martins’ lone run came on a squeeze bunt from Bryan Schlangen scoring Kyle Lieser.
Scott Lieser shut down the Hurricane line-up, scattering five hits with seven strikeouts, in the complete-game shutout.
Fergus Falls starter Mitch Porter fanned 11 batters over six innings, taking the hard-luck loss despite combining with Alex Koep, a draftee from Urbank/Parkers Prairie, to allow no hits.
It was the 24th no-hitter in the history of the Class C tournament, only the second combined.
WATKINS 5, PRINCETON 0
Matt Geislinger threw a five-hit complete-game shutout, finishing with nine strikeouts, in Watkins’ 5-0 win over Princeton on Aug. 28 in Waconia.
Carson Geislinger drove in two runs, while Nolan Geislinger scored twice with Kevin Kramer and Chaska High School graduate Justin Thompson each collecting two hits for the Clippers.
Damon Rademacher fanned eight batters, allowing two runs on six hits over seven innings, in the loss for the Panthers.
ALEXANDRIA 2, KIMBALL 1
The ninth hit batter resulted in a walk-off win for Alexandria, a 2-1 winner over Kimball on Aug. 29 in Waconia.
Express pitcher Ben Johnson, after throwing 17 scoreless innings to start the tournament, 12 strikeouts through eight-plus innings, was unable to finish the game, a ninth-inning run forcing extra innings on a Brett Savelkoul two-out RBI-single.
Three hit batters, the final one to Chris Curry, plated the winning run for Alexandria, which got five scoreless innings and seven strikeouts of relief from draftee Dylan Haskamp of Sauk Centre.
Brooks Marquardt was 3-for-5 with a double and run scored for Kimball.
LUXEMBURG 13, ADA 7
Trailing 6-1 in the seventh inning, Luxemburg exploded for 10 runs on eight hits and two Ada errors, winning 13-7 on Aug. 29 in Waconia.
Derrik Orth (four RBIs), Noah Grove (three hits, two runs) and Sam Iten and Connor Clark (two hits, two RBIs each) were offensive leaders for the Brewers.
Reed Pfannenstein threw six-plus innings in relief, striking out nine batters in the win for Luxemburg.
Ada’s No. 1 through 4 hitters — Brett Fetting, Sunny Resnick, Blake Fetting, and Ethan Opsahl — were a combined 10-for-20 with seven runs scored.
MILROY 6, BEMIDJI 5
Caleb Manecke hit a home run, but Bemidji was unable to hold on to a 5-2 lead, falling 6-5 to the Milroy Yankees on Aug. 29 in Waconia.
Matt Bauer was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, driving in the tying run for Milroy in the seventh inning. Aaron Mathiowetz, on base three times, plated the winning run on a fielder’s choice.
Nathan Deutz worked 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for the win for the Yankees.
Cody Rutledge was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for the Blue Ox.
SARTELL 4, WANAMINGO 1
David Deminsky continued to do what David Deminsky does. The Sartell pitcher struck out 16 batters, allowing one run on six hits in a 4-1 win over Region 5 Wanamingo on Aug. 29.
Andrew Deters collected two of the Muskies’ four hits.
Alex Roosen finished with two hits and a run at the plate, and seven strikeouts on the mound, for Wanamingo, at state for only the second time, the first since 2015.
NEW ULM 2, SPRING HILL 1
Andrew Peters’ 2-run single in the fourth inning stood up as New Ulm handed Spring Hill a 2-1 defeat on Aug. 29 in the weekend finale in Waconia.
Lamberton draftee Nick Altermatt had 12 strikeouts, allowing three hits and an unearned run to lead the Brewers to a victory.
Wade French was 2-for-3, crossing home plate for the eventual winning run for New Ulm.
Elrosa draftee Payton VanBeck scattered seven hits with five strikeouts in the loss for the Chargers.
EAGLE LAKE 3, LUVERNE 0
The new kids on the block, Eagle Lake, are headed to the third weekend of the Class C State Tournament after defeating Luverne 3-0 on Aug. 29 in Chaska.
Dalton Grose of Waterville earned his second state win for the Expos, working around seven walks with seven strikeouts, allowing just three hits, in the complete-game shutout.
Luverne loaded the bases in the ninth inning but was unable to cut into the deficit.
SOBIESKI 6, ISANTI 5
Wyatt Soderquist’s 2-run homer in the ninth inning drew Region 1 champion Isanti within a run, but the Cardinals were unable to complete the rally, falling 6-5 to Sobieski on Aug. 29 in Chaska.
Josh Wenzel was 3-for-5 with three RBIs for the Skis.
Logan Kalis had three hits, including a double, with two RBIs for Isanti.