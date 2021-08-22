Welcome to the Class B State Tournament, New Market!
Making their inaugural Class B appearance since being moved up in 2020, the Muskies pounded out 17 hits, getting at least one hit from eight of nine batting positions, in a 11-5 win over Burnsville on Aug. 22.
It was the Bobcats first appearance at state since 2014.
How good was New Market at the plate? No. 8 and 9 hitters Alex Berreth and Lincoln Berry combined for four hits and four RBIs. Carter Hanson (3-for-4, three runs) and Steve McGuiggan (3-for-5, two RBIs) were other offensive leaders for the Muskies.
Prior Lake's Connor Wietgrefe went seven innings for New Market, fanning six batters, with just one of four runs earned.
Joe Robinson and Kevin Johnson combined for five RBIs for Burnsville, while Johnson, Matt Trocke and Zach Andreasen each collected two hits.
Class B: Rochester 7, Forest Lake 3
Rochester erased an early 2-0 deficit, finishing with 15 hits, including a three-hit night from Matt Lano, in a 7-3 win over Forest Lake Sunday in Hamburg.
Veteran pitcher Matt Meyer hurled all nine innings, allowing six hits with three strikeouts in the complete game.
Cano drove in two runs, while Jake Halverson and Jared Campbell each had three hits for the Royals.
Class B: Champlin Park 1, Hampton 0
Sam Riola lost a 1-0 game in walk-off ninth inning fashion in the state opener in 2019 against Chanhassen. The Champlin Park ace waited until the seventh inning for the lead this time around, throwing a two-hitter in a 1-0 win over Hampton on Sunday in Hamburg.
Riola walked two and struck out seven batters over the complete game win.
Ethan Mocchi's solo home run was the lone run in the contest for the LoGators.
Adam Stockwell was equally impressive for Hampton, surrendering just four hits with six strikeouts.
Other games:
Class C: Eagle Lake 2, Cannon Falls 1
Ace Keith Meyers did everything but get the win for Cannon Falls, which was making its 21st all-time appearance at the state tournament, against first-timer Eagle Lake.
The Expos benefited from two Bears errors, scoring solo runs in the sixth and eighth innings for the 2-1 win.
Meyers fanned nine batters in the complete-game losing effort. His counterparts, Mitch Kelly and Waterville draftee Dalton Grose, combined for a four-hitter with one unearned run with eight strikeouts.
Owen Atherton and Jake Schreiber each had two hits and a run scored for Eagle Lake, which was established in 2018.
Class C: Kimball 3, Union Hill 0
Region 3 runner-up Union Hill ran into a buzzsaw named Ben Johnson, the Kimball right-hander who threw a 10 strikeout complete-game 3-0 shutout to open Day Three in Waconia.
The Express scored single runs in the second, third and sixth innings, getting two hits from Brooks and Cade Marquardt, and Austin Roehle.
Losing pitcher Conrad Masberg collected two hits at the plate for Union Hill.
Class C: Fergus Falls 4, Hanska 2
Falling in a hole early on, Fergus Falls scored four unanswered runs, getting 3 2/3 innings of hitless baseball from draftee Alex Koep of Urbank/Parkers Prairie in a 4-2 win over Hanska Sunday in Waconia.
Sean McGuire had two hits and an RBI with Thomas Bosek reaching base three times, two on hits, with an RBI in the ninth position in the batting order for the Hurricanes.
Hanska was held to two hits, both runs unearned in the second inning.
Class C: Princeton 1, St. Stephen 0
St. Stephen was making its first state appearance since 2008. Princeton was looking for its first state win since 2007. For nine innings at Athletic Park in Chaska, the two teams put on quite the pitcher's duel.
Damon Rademacher completed the shutout with his seventh strikeout for Princeton, a 1-0 victory for the Panthers.
Jake Oakes' pinch-hit single scored Daniel Voce, who started the seventh-inning scoring with a one-out double. It was the only run St. Stephen pitcher Landon Lunder surrendered in seven-plus innings of work.
Class C: Foley 6, Stark 4
When Stark took a 3-2 lead on a gift two-run single that bounced high over the head of the Foley second baseman, the Lumberjacks didn't despair. Instead Foley came back with three runs themselves, eventually win 6-4 at Athletic Park in Chaska.
Drew Beier left the tying runs in scoring position with a strikeout to end the eighth inning, part of a relief effort that earned the right-hander the save. Ryan Chmielewski worked into the eighth inning, finishing with eight strikeouts for the win.
Luis Massa was 3-for-3 with a run-scoring double, solo home run and two RBIs, reaching base all five times for Foley. Beier also had two sacrifice fly RBIs for the Lumberjacks.
Zach Haala plated two runs for the Longhorns with a double and a triple.
Class C: Austin 6, Paynesville 2
An Austin team making its 20th state appearance against a Paynesville squad making history with its first tournament. Advantage Greyhounds.
Nels Nelson collected three hits with two RBIs at the plate, while Drew Copley hurled five innings of one-run ball for Austin in a 6-2 win Sunday in Waconia.
Nestor Jimenez (2-for-4, double) and Miguel Castro (two RBIs) were other offensive leaders for Austin.
Abe Bullard and Tanner Stanley each had multi-hit games for the Pirates.