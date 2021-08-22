On the east end of the town of Hamburg there is a rope light sign that says "believe." For Carver, making its fifth consecutive state tournament appearance, following back-to-back line drives finding the gloves of Bird Island fielders, they needed to believe those hits would eventually fall.
Held without a run through seven innings, outhit 10-2 at that point, Carver finally got some breaks, scoring three times over the final two at-bats to rally for a 3-2 win over the Bullfrogs in a contest that ended after 11:30 p.m.
Carver 3, Bird Island 2
Incredible performance from Jacob Booden in relief. 5 2/3 innings, seven strikeouts.
Ben Alexander's two-run single with the bases loaded in the eighth inning tied the game at two.
A Sam Warner lead-off single, a sacrifice bunt from Cole Kirchoff and a sharp grounder off the bat of Connor Cornell which escaped the glove of the Bird Island second baseman gave the Black Sox the lead in the ninth inning.
Jacob Booden, a hard throwing relief pitcher for Carver, pitched 4 2/3 innings, striking out seven batters, for his first career win. Booden, a late-inning reliever, threw a career-high five innings in a playoff start against Waconia.
Carver manager Brian Tichy said that outing showed Booden he could be extended.
Bird Island, which scored twice in the third inning, totaling 10 hits off Carver starter Andrew Weber, did get the tying run to second base in the ninth inning. A unassisted out to first baseman Cornell sent the Black Sox to weekend two for the third time in five years.
Cornell started the eighth inning rally with a single through the right side. After an error and walk to Jay Bresnahan, Alexander's sharp single to right-center tied the game at two.
Bird Island escaped the jam with a strikeout and double play, a throw from center fielder Trent Athmann beating Carver runner Cullen McNeill to home plate for the third out.
Carver will face Bluffton, the Region 14 champion, at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 in Chaska.
Other Class C scores
Bemidji 12, New Prague 3
Otto Grimm hit a first-inning 2-run homer, while Mitch Hendricks and Ben Thoma each collected three RBIs for the victorious Blue Ox 12-3 over New Prague.
Bemidji scored six times in the eighth inning to pull away from a 6-3 lead.
Dilworth draftee Andrew Pugliano fanned 12 batters over eight innings for Bemidji.
Spring Hill 4, Delano 3
Anthony Revermann's 11th inning single scored Jamie Terres from second base, the eventual winning run in Spring Hill's 4-3 win over Delano.
The Chargers scored in the ninth inning to force extra innings.
Elrosa draftee Payton VanBeck set down all 11 batters faced in relief, earning his third win this post-season for Spring Hill.
Sobieski 2, Windom 0
Randall draftee Caleb Strack took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, finishing with 17 strikeouts, allowing one hit and four walks in a 2-0 shutout win for Sobieski over Windom.
Beau and Ben Hanowski accounted for the solo runs in the fifth and eighth innings with Dusty Parker adding two hits and RBI.
Sartell 5, Hutchinson 1
2019 state runner-up Hutchinson had chances early against Sartell ace David Deminsky, but they became far and few between as the left-hander dominated the Huskies with 13 strikeouts in a 5-1 win.
Deminsky surrendered just five hits and a walk in eight shutout innings.
Andrew Deters and Cody Partch each had two RBIs in a four-run sixth inning.
Dumont 4, Richmond 3
Dumont, shutout in state tournament appearances in 2017 and 2019, recorded Region 9's first victory since 2015, scoring three times in the first inning, defeating Richmond 4-3.
Jordan Roos went the distance, scattering seven hits with five strikeouts for the Saints.
Patrick Kussats went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI to lead Dumont.
Five of the seven runs scored came in the first inning.
Watertown 7, Midway 3
A slow start, Watertown erupted for five runs in the fifth inning, going on to defeat Midway 7-3 in Hamburg Saturday. Nick Trucke was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
The Red Devils used three pitchers to hold Midway at bay, getting a combined 11 strikeouts from Holt Hunziker, Matt Butler and Zach Iten.
John Dormanen was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Snurdbirds.
Watertown, one of seven Carver County teams in the tournament, draw the Avon Lakers at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29 in Chaska.
Luxemburg Brewers 5, St. Benedict Saints 2
Reed Pfannenstein plated three runs on two hits, collecting the final two outs on the mound for the save in Luxemburg's 5-2 win over St. Benedict of the Dakota-Rice-Scott League.
JT Harren pitched 8 1/3 innings, finishing with nine strikeouts in the win for the Brewers.
Nolan Eischens collected two of the Saints' six hits.
Luxemburg took the lead for good with four runs in the fifth inning, breaking a 1-1 tie.