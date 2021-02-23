Chaska/Chanhassen, out of competition for more than two weeks due to COVID restrictions, won three of four wrestling matches in a return Feb. 18 on the home mats at Chanhassen High School and Feb. 20 at Robbinsdale Armstrong.
Michael Gillette in a pin at 1:48 of the first period at 113 pounds and a 4-1 win from Grant Sussner at 160 pounds accounted for the Storm Hawks’ points in a 60-9 loss to Anoka, which is just outside the top-12 rankings on The Guillotine.
Chaska/Chanhassen did win the second match, a 48-30 decision over the host Falcons. Of the eight bouts wrestled, six were won by Storm Hawks.
Winners were Michael Gillette, Graceson Bosch, Russell Gillette, and Parker Levar by fall, and Sussner (7-4 decision) and Callen Krull (5-1 decision) by score.
Chaska/Chanhassen defeated Robbinsdale Cooper and Minneapolis South in a home triangular on Feb. 18. The night included the 25th career pin from Russell Gillette.
Other Storm Hawk victors in the 48-21 win over Minneapolis South were Bosch, Sussner and Dominic Castognetto at heavyweight.
Chaska High School will host a triangular with Fridley and Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Chaska kept pace with Robbinsdale Cooper last week, securing victories over Chanhassen (72-36) and St. Louis Park (72-47) to improve to 9-1 in the Metro West Conference.
The seventh-ranked Hawks and Cooper each have two games remaining.
Cooper, which has won 11 straight since a season-opening loss to Chaska, has Bloomington Jefferson and Bloomington Kennedy remaining.
The week’s star for Chaska was senior Jack Frick, who scored a career-high 24 versus Chanhassen to only top that three days later with 27 points versus St. Louis Park.
Against the Storm, Chanhassen led 21-2 out of the gates and 41-10 at halftime. Luke Strazzanti and Jaokbe Lyles added 16 and 10 points, respectively, while seniors Cameron Walle and Zach Schaffer played extended minutes off the bench, each making a basket.
Recognizing the 10 seniors Feb. 19, 58 of the 72 points came from the Class of 2021 with Tennessee Fossen adding 11 and Strazzanti finishing with 12.
A four-point game at halftime, 28-24, Chaska outscored the Orioles 44-23 in the second half to improve to 9-2 overall.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Third-ranked Chaska clinched at least a share of the Metro West Conference title despite three games remaining with a pair of lopsided wins over Chanhassen (85-55) and St. Louis Park (72-33) last week.
Chaska had four players in double figures against Chanhassen led by Mallory Heyer with 29 points.
Kennedy Sanders (19), Kaylee Van Eps (15) and Kendall Karrmann (11) were other leading scorers for the Hawks.
Chaska completed the season sweep of St. Louis Park on Feb. 19 behind 31 points from Heyer. The Hawks, up 16 points at halftime, outscored the Orioles 38-15 over the final 18 minutes.
Van Eps and Sanders each scored 11 points with Karrmann and Kelsey Willems finishing with seven points apiece.
Chaska has a match-up with No. 9 Wayzata on the road on Friday, Feb. 26.
BOYS HOCKEY
Twelve games into the 2021 season, Chaska is 7-1 versus schools that don’t reside in St. Louis Park. That city, with a public school and private school, Benilde-St. Margaret, are 4-0 versus the Hawks.
A wild 7-5 contest went to the fourth-ranked Red Knights on Feb. 18 at Chaska Community Center.
Chaska held a 3-2 lead and trailed by a goal twice in the third period. Tristan Sarsland sealed the win for Benilde-St. Margaret with an empty-net goal in the final minute.
Trailing 2-1 in the second period, an opening score from Hawks’ Sam Rinzel, Chaska took a short-lived advantage on back-to-back tallies from Sully Scholle and Rinzel, his first multi-goal contest since the season opener.
The Red Knights, though, led 5-3 into the third period, the first two of three goals from Asher Connelly reclaiming the lead.
Scholle and Matthew Magnuson, the second on the power play, scored in the third period for Chaska, which was outshot 51-25 with Carter Wishart making 44 saves.
Chaska had extended a win streak with a 4-0 shutout of New Prague on Feb. 16. A one-goal lead through two periods, the Hawks figured out Trojans goaltender Carter Puente with a third-period power-play goal from Zach Seltun.
Rinzel and Timmy LeRoy added goals in the final 25 seconds for the Hawks. Scholle, team leader with 14 scores and 26 points, opened the scoring with the eventual winner. Wishart made 21 saves in the win.
Chaska (7-5) plays at Chanhassen on a rare Friday night game to conclude the week.