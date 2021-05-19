Scoreless into the fourth inning, Nathan Rosenberg's one-out double to the fence scored Karver Miller and Nolan Kemp as Chaska earned a 3-0 win over Elk River in five innings May 19.
The game was halted due to rain and severe weather sirens in neighboring Scott County.
Nolan Kemp held the Elks to three hits and two walks with five strikeouts in the 67-pitch outing.
Elk River's best chance to score on a walk and an infield single in the fourth inning. A middle infield double play, a scoop from first baseman Drew Benson, got Kemp out of the jam.
Miller and Kemp each singled to start the bottom of the fourth inning before Rosenberg's two-run double. Courtesy runner Sam Streeter took third on a wild pitch before scoring on an Ethan Bachmann RBI fielder's choice
Chaska (10-7) looks for a 3-0 week at St. Michael-Albertville on Friday, May 21, at 4:30 p.m.
The Knights are ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, having clinched the Lake Conference title on Wednesday.
SOFTBALL: Chaska 8, Edina 1
There's a point in each game where there's a fork in the road.
Three pitches into the bottom of the first inning, Edina had hit a home run and had two runners in scoring position on a hit-by-pitch and double.
A once 3-0 lead was cut to two for Chaska. One more hit and the game could have been tied.
Chaska pitcher Kendall Karrmann struck out the clean-up hitter. Then got a pair of infield pop ups to strand the runners. The first-pitch homer was the lone run Karrmann would allow in a 107-pitch complete game, an 8-1 Chaska win.
The Hawks own 12 wins, the most in the regular season since a state runner-up finish in 2007.
Chaska took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on five hits, including a Sydney Huwe 2-run homer, a Kendall Karrmann double and Ann Swigart RBI-single.
The advantage increased to 6-1 in the second inning on an Ally Florek run-scoring sacrifice fly and back-to-back RBI at-bats from Huwe and Karrmann.
Two runs were added in the fourth inning on Huwe and Karrmann singles before Ava Blake knocked in a run with a hit, while a wild pitch made it 8-1.
Medoa Rylee and Huwe each collected three hits in the win.
Chaska closes out the regular season at Buffalo on May 25 and at Chanhassen on May 27.
BOYS LACROSSE: Chanhassen 10, Eagan 3
On a night in which the Class of 2020 seniors were honored at halftime, the 2021 Chanhassen team earned a 10-3 win over Eagan on May 19.
The Storm led 8-1 at halftime, scoring four times in each of the first two quarters.
The match was halted after three quarters due to threatening weather and severe weather sirens.
Chanhassen, 10-1 overall and ranked No. 2 in state, scored 10 times on 17 shots on goal.
Zach Jacobson netted two goals for the Wildcats (3-8).
Chanhassen is at Chaska at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 20.
TRACK & FIELD: Section 7AAA True Team
Competing against the largest field of the season thus far, Minnetonka track and fielders held their own, the girls team placing second, the boys in fourth, in the Section 7AAA True Team East Region at Wayzata High School.
The Skippers had nine top-three individual finishes from the girls athletes including pole vaulters Molly Lund and Harley Wock, who each hit 8 1/2 feet to tie with three other competitors for first place.
Winona Stone was runner-up in high jump at five feet, two inches, with Mya Folken second in long jump (16 feet, 4 1/2 inches).
On the track, an individual win from Ruby Pajibo in the 100 intermediate hurdles in 15.39 was among two victories. Minnetonka's 4x400 relay eclipsed the finish line in 4:02.62.
Maya Mor ran a blistering mile time of five minutes to finish third by mere meters. Kate LeBlanc, fourth in the 800, was runner-up in the 400 to the state's top sprinter, Maddie Dahlien of Edina, in 57.84 seconds.
Briena Giebel added a third-place time of 12.84 seconds in the 100 meters with Claire Kohler in second in the 300 low hurdles in 47.04 seconds.
Wayzata won the meet with 476 points to Minnetonka's 407. Eden Prairie (352.5), Edina (291.5) and Hopkins (273) rounded out the girls standings.
Minnetonka's boys team had 11 top-three individual finishes as well highlighted by a 1-2 sweep in discus by John Nicpon and Benjamin Ingersoll with throws of 126 and 125 1/2 feet.
Jack Liwienski gave Minnetonka a third top throw in shot put with a distance just under 46 feet.
Walker Liu hit 20 feet for second place in long jump with Jacob Herbert and Owen Murphy among 11 pole vaulters to hit 8 1/2 feet before the competition was halted due to weather.
Minnetonka had top finishers in races between 400 and 3,200 meters. Austin Hunter pulled out a victory in the 800 meters by two hundredths of a second in 1:58.94.
Chase McPherson was second in the 400 meters (50.90) with Josh Koehnen third in the mile (4:27.04) and the two mile (9:50.24).
Minnetonka won the final race on the track, the 4x400 relay, in 3:28.66.
Wayzata totaled 424 points with Hopkins in second at 386 points. Rounding out the team scores were Eden Prairie (368), Minnetonka (350.5) and Edina (267.5).