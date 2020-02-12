Chaska entered the 2019 playoffs winners of eight straight games, outscoring teams 61 to six. Facing a battle-tested Eden Prairie team in the semifinals, the Hawks were no match.
So, Chaska went out and added Hill-Murray to the schedule. They were successful in moving a Bloomington Kennedy game to December, allowing them to move Centennial to the final week of the regular season as well.
The hope is playing the likes of the Cougars -- Chaska winning 7-1 on Feb. 11 -- and the Pioneers on Feb. 12, will help them navigate the gauntlet of Section 2AA next week.
A 1-0 lead on a William Magnuson goal, Chaska fell behind 2-1 to the ninth-ranked Pioneers at Aldrich Arena, needing a tying goal from Nick Olmscheid.
Carter Wishart made 21 saves for the Hawks (13-9-2), which conclude the regular season at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 at home versus Chanhassen.