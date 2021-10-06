Game one belonged to Sienna Ifill and her relentless attack from the right side, weaving her shot around the block, through the block, over the block.
Game two belonged to Eagan's servers, who racked up double-digit aces, and double-digit leads before fifth-ranked Chaska could reach double digits in points.
It was that kind of night for the Hawks, and Eagan, ranked No. 2 in Class 4A, pounced at every opportunity they could get.
Game scores were 25-20, 25-12 and 25-17. And that is deceiving.
Eagan was up 24-15 in game one before Mallory Heyer served up two aces and Sam Schmidt recorded two kills on overpasses to bring Chaska within 24-20.
Game three was 20-6 before the Hawks scored 10 of the next 13 points, drawing within 23-16. Game two saw Wildcats libero Simara Amador serve seven straight points, including three aces.
The struggle with the first pass, at times rearing its ugly head with Chaska all season, wasn't limited to one player. Coach Sue Murphy ran 13 different players onto the court, many in receiving roles. The result was still the same.
With Chaska out-of-system regularly, Eagan attacked. They double blocked the only place the pass could go many times. They covered space, rarely letting a tip hit the floor. And offensively across the net, whether it was Ifill, Lauren Clark, Lily Bertsch, Kaitlyn Sellner, or Kendal Kemp, Eagan made the right shot at the right time.
Eagan, now 15-3, has just one loss outside of tournament this season, a five-game decision early on with a full strength Bloomington Jefferson squad. They also fell in three games to No. 1 Wayzata at a tournament in Apple Valley, and to No. 4 Shakopee in the championship match at the Sabers' invite.
Chaska (14-6) is off until Tuesday, Oct. 12, in which they travel to Bloomington Jefferson looking to take down the Metro West Conference second-place Jaguars.
Other matches come against Bloomington Kennedy (Oct. 13) and Orono (Oct. 18) before the Toni Kaiser Invitational.
CROSS COUNTRY: Eagle Ridge Invitational
Southwest Christian, with five runners in the top 14, claimed the boys varsity team title with a score of 51 at the Eagle Ridge Invitational at Gale Woods Farm on Oct. 6.
Owen Seltz led the Stars with a sixth-place time of 18:30. Teammates Zachery Kaupp (18:38) and Brandon Mosley (18:40) were ninth and 10th, respectively, while Chris Evans and Joshua Daun were 12th and 14th in times of 18:43 and 19:10.
Southwest Christian, one of 10 complete teams in the boys field, won the meet by 18 points over runner-up Breck School.
The Stars girls cross country team was fourth with 109 points. Breck School (20), Legacy Christian (66) and St. Agnes (72) completed the top-three team scores.
Lauren Stephens was seventh overall in a time of 21:55 for the Stars. Selah Uplegger (25:28), Leihanah Weinacht (25:28), Zoe Jones (25:34), and Riley Rodriguez (26:14) ran between 29th and 40th places.