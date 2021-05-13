Kendall Karrmann's walk-off double plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning as Chaska defeated Eden Prairie 6-5 on May 12.
It was the third game in three days for the Hawks, which are now 10-6 into the final two weeks of the regular season.
Medora Rylee, 3-for-4 in the game, started the rally, moving up on an Emma Harr sacrifice bunt. Following an Ally Florek single and intentional walk to Sydney Huwe to load the bases, Karrmann delivered with the double for the win.
Karrmann pitched five innings, returning for the final three outs of the seventh inning, to claim the victory in the pitcher's circle.
Chaska fell behind 4-0 before scoring three runs in the third inning. Huwe's RBI-double and Karrmann's two-run single pulled the Hawks back into the game at 4-3.
Chaska added a run in the fifth inning at 5-4 on a Huwe RBI-fielder's choice.
The Hawks host Benilde-St. Margaret on Tuesday, May 18.
SOFTBALL: Chanhassen 4, Wayzata 0
Fifth-ranked Chanhassen continued to get dominating performances from pitcher Sydney Schwartz, a 14-strikeout outing in a 4-0 shutout at Wayzata on May 12.
The Storm are now 12-2 overall.
Schwartz has allowed one or fewer hits over six of her last seven starts, having surrendered just four earned runs in an eight-game win streak with the junior toeing the rubber.
Susie Tollefson collected her second home run of the season, a two-run shot in the third inning for the 2-0 Storm lead.
A Schwartz run-scoring double plated Tollefson in the fifth inning before an RBI-single from Daisy Lang pushed the advantage to 4-0.
Schwartz and Drew Sustacek each collected two hits with Chanhassen stealing five bases.
The Storm are at Hopkins on Friday, May 14.
BASEBALL: Chanhassen 10, St. Louis Park 0
Chanhassen allowed 40 runs in a 1-4 start to the season. Over the last eight games, which have included seven victories, the Storm have allowed 20.
Chanhassen is hitting its stride, evidenced by a 10-0 win in five innings over host St. Louis Park on May 12.
Hunter Sheehan dazzled, allowing two hits with five strikeouts over four innings, for the win for the Storm.
At the plate, Brenden Radtke was 3-for-3 with seven different players recording at least one hit, and seven batters recording at least one run batted in. Josh Costello was 2-for-3 with Josh Kirchoff adding a pinch-hit home run for the 10-0 lead.
Other offensive highlights came from Sheehan (triple), Jared Cook (double) and Will Reding (two RBIs).
Chanhassen (8-5) hosts Champlin Park on Friday, May 14.
BOYS TENNIS: Chanhassen 5, Prior Lake 2
Chanhassen has dominated the singles side of the line-up in most of their nine matches this season. On May 12 at Prior Lake, it was the doubles side that helped the Storm prevail to an 8-1 record.
Teams of Jordan Tollefson and Drew Jensen and Alex Jensen and Billy McNeely rallied from a set down to win points at second and third doubles in a 5-2 Chanhassen win.
Tollefson and Jensen, after losing the first set 6-2, finished out the match 6-4 and 10-7 in a super tie-breaker. McNeely and Jensen lost 6-4 in the first set, but completed the come back 6-2 and 10-6.
Josh Katof and Mick Fitzgibbons gave Chanhassen the doubles sweep in a 6-2, 6-4 final.
Liam Van Asten (7-5, 6-4) and Theo Pirvu (6-2, 6-1) were victors at second and fourth singles for the Storm.
Wyatt Crowell of Prior Lake prevailed 7-6, 7-6, over Chanhassen's Konner Gunwall, in a wild first singles match. Kyle Jacobsen also won in three sets for the Lakers over the Storm's Irwin Montalvo (3-6, 6-4, 10-1).
Chanhassen is at Benilde-St. Margaret on Thursday, May 13. The winner will claim the Metro West Conference title.