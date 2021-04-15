A team other than Chanhassen won a Metro West Conference girls golf event for the first time since 2015, Chaska posting a 20-stroke victory in the 2021 season opener at Bluff Creek Golf Club.
Chaska had a team score of 169 in the nine-hole event followed by Chanhassen (189), Bloomington Jefferson (198), Benilde-St. Margaret (224), and St. Louis Park (232).
Isabelle Lynch, who signed with the University of St. Thomas earlier in the day, posted a winning score of 38 for Bloomington Jefferson.
Chaska had four scores in the 40s led by a second-place round of 40 from Sammy Youngquist. Teammates Avery Nelson (41), Nicole Reineke (43) and Libby Marsnik (45) completed the team round.
Chanhassen are the defending state champions from 2019, though with only one returning player in Madi Hicks. The junior shot a 43 in her season debut.
Jamie Bimberg (47), Claire Witcraft (48), Brooke Stellmaker (51), Lindsay Thompson (51), and Brenna Johnson (52) completed the team round for Chanhassen.
The two District 112 varsity programs will play a dual at Chaska Town Course at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 16.
BOYS GOLF: Chaska 317, Chanhassen 321
A friendly inter-district competition at Deer Run Golf Club April 14, Chaska edged Chanhassen by four strokes, 317-321.
Danny Renner of Chanhassen and Josh Esterley of Chaska had co-medalists scores of 74.
BOYS TENNIS: Chaska 5, Richfield 2
Chaska won six of seven sets in the doubles line-up, adding victories at first and second singles, defeating Richfield 5-2 in the 2021 season opener on April 14.
Rand Bovard and Devin Curtis rallied from a set down at first doubles in a 1-6, 6-1, 6-1 match score for the Hawks.
Manny Marston and Aidan Trauger (6-3, 6-2) and Jack Kelly and Tennessee Fossen (6-2, 6-1) were other doubles victors for Chaska.
Seniors Ryan Hanson (6-1, 7-6) and Ryan Sajulga (6-2, 6-2) scored individual wins in singles. Hanson won a second-set tie-breaker 8-6. Ben Sampson at third singles also won a set, falling 10-7 in a third set.
Chaska is at Prior Lake at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 15.
BASEBALL: Hopkins 9, Chanhassen 3
Six Hopkins runners crossed home plate in the fifth inning, leading the Royals to a 9-3 win over Chanhassen in the season opener April 14.
Brock Zimmer tripled, driving in four runs for the game for Hopkins. Jake Perry was also 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Hunter Sheehan collected both of Chanhassen's hits, scoring a run. Mason Lang (RBI), Cole Van Holland (BB, run scored) and Mitch Cummins (run scored) also added to the three Storm runs.
Jake Ryan allowed three runs (two earned), striking out five batters, over three innings in the start for the Storm.
Chanhassen hosts Minnetonka at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 15 in the home opener.
BASEBALL: Buffalo 11, Minnetonka 4
A one-run game through four innings, Buffalo plated eight runners over the next two at-bats, to defeat host Minnetonka 11-4 on April 14 in the season opener.
The Skippers outhit the Bison 9-6. Walks were a problem for the Minnetonka staff, which surrendered three or more free passes to three Buffalo batters, including five times to Carson Schwartz.
Offensively, Walter Johnson and Andrew Uglum each had two hits for the Skippers.
Logan LaPlante threw 6 1/3 innings for the win for Buffalo.
Minnetonka is at Chanhassen at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 15.