CHASKA (2-0) AT ORONO (0-2)
* Not your typical unbeaten versus winless match-up. Orono has lost to two really good teams in Benilde-St. Margaret, 21-7, and Robbinsdale Cooper, 35-7. The Spartans struggled offensively in week one, finishing with 17 rushing yards and 151 total yards.
Orono has beaten Chaska twice in last four seasons, 2015 and 2018, scores of 27-13 and 28-13, respectively. The 2017 meeting was a four-point victory for the Hawks.
Bobby Striggow, state wrestling champion and Minnesota Gophers football recruit, is a player to watch at defensive end for Orono.
While Chaska's offense has averaged more than 300 yards in two wins, it's been the defense that has stood out. The Hawks have allowed seven total points, surrendering just 57 yards in defeats over Chanhassen and St. Louis Park.
BENILDE-ST. MARGARET (2-0) AT CHANHASSEN (1-1)
* Benilde-St. Margaret has dynamic players all around the field. Camden Royal has rushed for 248 yards and four touchdowns. Nick Peterson has thrown for four more scores and 236 yards.
Chanhassen's defense will certainly be tested this week on senior night and Tackle Cancer night at Storm Stadium.
The Red Knights bring back a lot of talent from a 16-14 Section 5AAAA championship loss to eventual state champion SMB in 2018 including Peterson at quarterback.
In addition to a 21-7 win over Orono, Benilde-St. Margaret beat DeLaSalle 59-7 in week two.
Chanhassen rushed for 155 yards in week one. Chaska held them to five yards on 16 carries last week. That has to be the point of emphasis this week.
MINNETONKA (0-2) AT EDEN PRAIRIE (2-0)
* Coming off one-score losses to Eastview and St. Michael-Albertville, facing the likes of No. 1 Eden Prairie is poor timing for Minnetonka.
The Skippers lost their quarterback Luke Tollefson last week, and Eden Prairie has outscored opponents 83-7. Fred Zach has five touchdowns with Sam Thomas rushing for 150-plus yards in two wins.
Minnetonka seems to give the Eagles a good game each year. But, dating back to 2006, the regular season victory in 2018 was the 17th consecutive win for Eden Prairie over Minnetonka. The seven-point difference last season was the third-smallest in that stretch.
HOLY FAMILY (0-2) AT ANNANDALE (2-0)
The schedule out of the gates certainly hasn't been kind to a Holy Family Catholic replacing 75 percent of its starting units. Add in the loss of starting quarterback Jacob Kirsch and it got even tougher.
The first three opponents for the Fire are 2-0.
Annandale, ranked in Class 2A, has beaten Princeton 29-15 and Litchfield 40-13. Riley Niedzielski is a name to watch in the backfield for the Cardinals.