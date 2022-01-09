A win over a rival, in their gym, is always a positive, even if getting to that result was a struggle. For third-ranked Chaska, despite shooting 2-of-20 from beyond the arc, the Hawks used a 21-7 run to end the game, defeating Chanhassen 63-49 on Jan. 7.
Tied at 42 with 10 minutes, Chaska scored the next eight points, extending the lead to double digits for good, improving to 9-1 overall and 3-0 in the Metro West Conference.
Callin Hake, held to six first-half points, put the Storm ahead early after the break, on a 3-pointer at 32-31.
Strong second halves from Kennedy Sanders and Mallory Heyer, who had 19 and 18 points for the game, combined for 23 of Chaska's 32 second-half points.
Ashley Schuelke and Kendall Karrmann finished with nine and seven points, respectively, for the Hawks.
Chanhassen's Madison Hicks netted eight of her 13 points before halftime, a 31-27 advantage for the Hawks. Lauren Arnold chipped in nine points as well.
Chanhassen is now 5-5 overall and 2-2 in the Metro West Conference.
The Storm are at Bloomington Jefferson on Tuesday, Jan. 11 with the Hawks hosting first-place Benilde-St. Margaret at home on the same night.
WRESTLING: Gerry Bakke Memorial Invite
Russell Gillette won a bracket championship at 145 pounds for Chaska/Chanhassen in a tournament in Buffalo on Jan. 8, posting a 3-0 record.
The Storm Hawk sophomore recorded first- and second-period falls to reach the championship where he won 7-0 over 11-win Wyatt Pollard.
Teammate Stephen Dragos reached the championship at 106 pounds, winning two matches in pins in 76 and 22 seconds. Facing New London-Spicer's Isaiah Nelson, Dragos lost by a 4-3 decision on a takedown in the closing seconds of the match.
Senior Dylan Austad recorded his second win of the season, an 8-3 win at 120 pounds, to reach the fifth-place match where he lost by a 3-1 decision.
Michael Gillette went 1-1 at 126 pounds, scoring a 4-1 win before dropping a 3-2 decision in the semifinals. Gillette did not wrestle in his final two matches due to injury.
Parker Levar ended the day at 170 pounds with a 1-3 record for fourth place.
Chaska/Chanhassen was eighth of 10 teams with 56 points. Marshall was team champion with 160 1/2 points followed by New Ulm with 152.
BOYS HOCKEY: Minnetonka 4, Wayzata 1
Coming off back-to-back losses, winless in four straight games, Minnetonka needed an effort like they got Jan. 8 against ninth-ranked Wayzata.
Starting strong with 15 first-period shots, getting a pair of second-period tallies from Gavin Garry, separated by 2:19, the Skippers knocked off the Trojans 4-1.
Jack McKenzie, making his first varsity start, stopped 28-of-29 shots, beaten just once in the early seconds of the third period. The senior goaltender came up big throughout the final frame before Hagen Burrows put the game away with his fifth goal of the season.
Wyatt Chartier opened the scoring short-handed in the first period with Javon Moore and Liam Hupka each adding two assists.
Minnetonka (7-5-1) is at Buffalo on Thursday, Jan. 13.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Holy Family Catholic 59, Belle Plaine 46
Without top scorer and point guard Nicole Bowlin, Holy Family Catholic turned to eighth grader Grace Anseth in a starting role. Anseth didn't disappoint, hitting a pair of 3-pointers, finishing with 11 points in a 59-46 home win over Belle Plaine on Jan. 7.
Anseth was one of four Fire players in double figures led by Sophi Hall with 18 points, eight rebounds and seven blocks.
Jocelyn Land finished with a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds with four blocks, while Lucy Hertel was close to a triple-double with 10 points, nine rebounds and seven steals.
Seventh-ranked Holy Family Catholic, which led 38-25 at halftime, is 10-2 on the season into a Monday match-up at Glencoe-Silver Lake.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Southwest Christian 80, Glencoe-Silver Lake 72
Mitchel Jaskowiak was as good as advertised, scoring 34 points for Glencoe-Silver Lake, but Southwest Christian had answer, getting a career-game from Brayden Zimmerman in an 80-72 win on Jan. 8 in Chaska.
Zimmerman scored 27 points followed closely by teammate Nick Burke with 26.
Sam Arnold (10), Andrew Simonson (six) and Cam Riddle (six) also were scoring leaders for the Stars, which led 39-33 at halftime.
It was only the third loss in 10 games for Glencoe-Silver Lake.
Southwest Christian (6-4) hosts Rockford on Thursday, Jan. 13.
BOYS SWIM/DIVE: Maroon and Gold Invite
Up against some of the top teams in the state of Minnesota, and even regionally with Creighton Prep of Omaha, Nebraska, Minnetonka and Chaska/Chanhassen were sixth and seventh at the Maroon and Gold Invitational on Jan. 8 at the University of Minnesota.
The Skippers finished 354 points with the Storm Hawks scoring 297.
Brayden Slavik posted Chaska/Chanhassen's top finish, a fourth-place time of 4:53.51 in the 500-yard freestyle.
Lucas Becker was sixth in the 100-yard backstroke (55.01) and seventh in the 50-yard freestyle (22.39). His opening split in the 200-yard freestyle relay was a team-best 21.78.
Eighth grader Micah Brecht, competing in an 11-dive competition, posted a career-best score of 315.85 for seventh place.
Minnetonka was led by Carson Witte with a runner-up time of 51.43 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly. He was fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke (56.99) as well.
Ryan McGuirk in the 200 individual medley (seventh, 2:00.25) and the 100 backstroke (fifth, 54.69), and Henry Rosenhagen in the 100 butterfly (sixth, 53.02) were other Skippers in the top-eight individually. Rosenhagen broke a pool record in the butterfly event in a win over Buffalo on Jan. 7.