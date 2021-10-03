Already with wins over Section 2AAAA opponents Prior Lake, Waconia and Chanhassen, down a set Saturday to fourth-ranked Shakopee, No. 6 Chaska rallied 21-25, 25-20, 24-26, 25-16, 15-11 to win in five games.
The Hawks are 13-5 overall and 4-0 against section opponents.
Statistics and match information will be added on Monday.
Chaska is home to Metro West Conference winless St. Louis Park on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER: Southwest Christian 3, Waconia 3 OT
Jon Brain's rocket inside the left post with three seconds remaining forced overtime, an eventual 3-3 draw for Southwest Christian with visiting Waconia on Oct. 2.
Game tying goal: Luke Kamm to Jon Brain for the tie 3-3 with 3 seconds to go. pic.twitter.com/IZBXsF8Vsn— SWCHS Athletics (@swchssports) October 2, 2021
Each team scored twice in the second half with Brain finding the net two times for the Stars. Goaltender Adam Tebbs came up big multiple times with nine saves in the Stars' net.
Luke Kamm, who set-up the tying goal with a pass to the middle, also had a goal as Southwest Christian is 9-2-3 overall into a home contest on Tuesday, Oct. 5 against Holy Angels.
Southwest Christian is ranked No. 3 in Class A, while Holy Angels is No. 5 in Class AA.
BOYS SOCCER: Minnetonka 6, Buffalo 0
Minnetonka moved into first place in the Lake Conference with a 6-1-1 record, a half-game ahead of Wayzata, after defeating host Buffalo 6-0 on Oct. 2.
A 2-0 game at halftime, the Skippers scored four times, a winning margin of six for the second consecutive contest.
Ketav Udupa, one game after finishing with a tally and three assists, scored twice for Minnetonka.
Ewan Magowan, Ben Chung, Torin Firehammer, and Myles Kennedy also scored for the Skippers, which held Buffalo to two shots, a fourth shutout for Peyton Olson.
Minnetonka is home to Edina at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
GIRLS SOCCER: Holy Family Catholic 3, Fairmont 1
Tied at one in the second half, a match-up of top-10 teams in Class A, Maeve Kelly's 50th career goal was the eventual winner, a 3-1 win for Holy Family Catholic over No. 10 Fairmont on Oct. 2 in Victoria.
The Fire, 9-2-2, are ranked No. 1 in Class A.
Gabby Legg added a second-half goal for Holy Family Catholic as well with Kelly opening the scoring in the first 40 minutes.
The Fire had a total of 31 shots on goal, including 11 from Kelly, who has 23 goals this season.
Olivia Paidosh made six saves for Holy Family Catholic, which is at Watertown-Mayer at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5. The Fire trail Southwest Christian by a half-game in the Wright County Conference standings into the league finale.
GIRLS SOCCER: Southwest Christian 7, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0
Third-ranked Southwest Christian ran its record to 12-1-1 on the season in a 7-0 home win over Minneapolis Roosevelt on Oct. 2.
The Stars led 5-0 at halftime.
Southwest Christian has outscored opponents 55-8, posting nine shutouts.
The Stars can clinch the Wright County Conference title with a win at Rockford/Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER: Minnetonka 5, Buffalo 0
Gabbie Ryan tallied four goals as Minnetonka improved to 5-4 in the Lake Conference, a 5-0 win over Buffalo on Oct. 2.
The Skippers are 8-5-1 into the final week of the regular season, beginning with a 7 p.m. home match with unbeaten and No. 1-ranked Edina on Tuesday, Oct. 5.