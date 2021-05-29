Jake Ryan faced just two batters over the minimum, inducing double plays to end the first and second innings. At just 61 pitches, the Chanhassen pitcher got the ball to begin the sixth inning with a 1-0 lead.
Thomas Hanson's lead-off walk and a bunt single from Karver Miller put runners on the corners, ending Ryan's day.
By the end of the inning, Chaska had scored three times on five walks, a wild pitch and a passed ball. The Hawks would complete the regular season sweep of the host Storm 5-2 on May 28.
Miller connected on a two-run homer in the seventh inning for the final difference. The Chaska junior recorded the final four outs, including the last two by strikeout, for the save.
A pitcher's duel early on, Chanhassen, after nine scoreless innings this season against Chaska's pitching staff, broke through for a 1-0 lead on the opening pitch of the third inning. Cole Van Holland's swing on a fastball landed in the trees in left field.
Chaska starter Jaiden Mollett, who struck out five batters, allowed two runs on three hits over 5 2/3 innings in the win.
Chaska thought it had tied the game with a double steal in the fifth inning following a two-out double from Henry Bushey and a single off the bat of AJ Cantu. A high throw from Storm catcher Mason Lang allowed Bushey to scamper home.
The plate umpire, though, emphatically called batter's interference on the throw, negating the run, and ending the Hawk threat.
Chanhassen nearly escaped major damage in the sixth inning as well. After Hanson scored the tying run on a wild pitch, the third Storm pitcher of the inning, Hunter Sheehan, recorded a strikeout and got a fielder's choice putout on a snag from first baseman Van Holland, and a scoop of a low throw from Lang.
The bases loaded still, with two outs, Bushey worked the count full, ball four hitting the backstop for the go-ahead run at 2-1 for Chaska. Drew Benson extended the lead to 3-1 on a passed ball, sliding in ahead of a tag from Sheehan on the back of the plate.
Chanhassen did get a run back in the sixth inning on an RBI-infield single from Ryan Maschka at 3-2.
Ryan struck out six batters in five-plus innings, allowing two runs in the loss.
Chanhassen (11-8) is the second seed in Section 2AAAA and will host Prior Lake at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 31, at Storm Stadium.
Chaska (11-9), the sixth seed despite five wins over section opponents, is at Edina at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 31, at Braemar Field.
Other first-round match-ups are Shakopee at Minnetonka, and Eden Prairie at Bloomington Jefferson.
BASEBALL: Minnetonka 2, Moorhead 0
Ryan Lambert, Caleb VanderPlas and Zack Zaetta combined to hold Moorhead to one hit in a 2-0 Minnetonka shutout in the regular season finale on May 29.
The Skippers, the No. 4 seed in Section 2AAAA, enter the playoffs with an 11-9 record.
Minnetonka had six different players with a hit with Danny Davis plating a run on a double. The Skippers scored solo runs in the first and third inning.
GIRLS GOLF: Tri-State Preview
Rounds of 72 and 75 from Madi Hicks helped Chanhassen post season-low team scores on back-to-back rounds at Bunker Hills Golf Course on May 28 and 29.
Hicks' even-par round led the Storm to a 344 on Day One. Claire Witcraft (88), Jamie Bimberg (91) and Brooke Stellmaker (93) added to the team score.
Chanhassen was even better Saturday with 18-hole best scores of 83 and 84 from Witcraft and Bimberg. Stellmaker shot a 93 again to complete the team score of 335.
Chanhassen was second overall of seven teams with a 36-hole score of 679. Brainered was first at 656 with Edina in third at 685.
Hicks' score of 147 was 13 strokes better than Kyra Venne of East Ridge for medalist honors.
TENNIS: Breck School 7, Southwest Christian 0
Breck School, making its billionth section finals appearance, had the upper hand against Southwest Christian, making its first boys tennis final, on May 28 in Section 2.
The Mustangs swept the Stars at all seven positions to win the section title.
Southwest Christian finished the season with a program-best 12-4 record, including 11 consecutive team matches into the finale.
Beaten 6-1 in the first set, the first and second doubles teams of Connor Galloway and Caleb Denney, and Bergan Rosdahl and Caleb Vick, each won five games to nearly take their matches to three sets.
Breck School was strong in singles, allowing the Stars to win just seven total games; three from CJ Velgersdyk in the first position. Max Schmidt and Sean Johnson also won two games each at second and fourth singles.
Stars coach Gary Schmidt said he was proud of how the team competed. "Great season," he said.
SOFTBALL: Minnetonka 10, St. Louis Park 0
Molly Oheme hit two home runs in Minnetonka's 12th of the season in the regular season finale, a 10-0 decision over St. Louis Park on May 28.
The Skippers are the No. 5 seed in Section 2AAAA and will play Prior Lake at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1.