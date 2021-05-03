Chanhassen had runners on base throughout the game April 30 at Athletic Park. So did Chaska, the difference being the Hawks strung hits together, winning the first meeting of the season 7-0.
Karver Miller was masterful on the mound, striking out 11 batters over 6 2/3 innings of work for the Hawks. Miller also had two RBIs at the plate.
Nathan Rosenberg's single started a four-run third inning for Chaska. With two runners on, one out, Miller's double plated the first run of the game. Nolan Kemp, Drew Benson and Ethan Bachmann followed with back-to-back-to-back RBI singles for the 4-0 lead.
A Rosenberg triple into the right-center gap resulted in a fifth run for Chaska on a wild pitch in the fourth inning.
Maddox Foss added a two-out run-scoring single in the fifth inning before a Jaiden Mollett triple and Miller sacrifice fly finished off the scoring at 7-0.
Josh Och's two doubles and Mason Lang's two singles accounted for four of Chanhassen's five hits off Miller. Anthony Steinhoff got the final out on a fly ball out.
The loss snapped a three-game win streak for Chanhassen (4-5), which hosts Edina, St. Michael-Albertville and Eden Prairie this week.
Chaska finished the week with an 8-3 loss to Lakeville North on May 1. The Panthers scored five runs in the fifth inning to pull away from a 2-2 game.
Josh Haugen was 2-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBIs for Lakeville North.
Chaska (4-5) is at Robbinsdale Cooper at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 3.
BASEBALL: Jordan 8, Holy Family Catholic 4
Jordan put together three consecutive multi-run innings, rallying from a 2-0 deficit to hand Holy Family Catholic an 8-4 loss on April 30.
Spencer Lewin collected two of the Fire's five hits with Owen Lund continuing his strong spring with two RBIs.
Daniel Zang, who had three hits in the game, threw all seven innings for the Hubmen, finishing with five strikeouts in the win.
Grant Limke and Lewin combined for eight strikeouts on the mound for Holy Family Catholic (4-4), which has a home-and-home series with Delano on May 3 and 4.
BASEBALL: Minnetonka
Minnetonka snapped a four-game losing streak, winning a doubleheader over Grand Rapids 5-2 and Totino-Grace 7-0 on May 1.
The Skippers' bats came alive in the fifth inning against the Thunderhawks, scoring three runs for the lead, adding two more in the sixth inning for insurance.
Duke Kiffin hit a double and went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Minnetonka (4-5). Zach Zaetta added two hits and a RBI with the Skippers stealing three bases.
Ryan Lambert threw six innings, allowing four hits with seven strikeouts in the win. Caleb VanderPlas pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning for the save.
Three Minnetonka pitchers -- Fritz Meyer, Cole Graham and Joe Berset -- combined for a two-hit shutout against Totino-Grace in the second game on May 1.
The Skippers' offense picked up right where it left off in game one, scoring five goals in the first inning. Kiffin (three RBIs), Blake Singh and Josh Daniel (two RBIs each) did the damage for Minnetonka with Dillon Hanson collecting two hits.
Minnetonka also lost 6-0 to St. Michael-Albertville on April 30, falling 0-5 in the Lake Conference. Hanson had two of the Skippers' three hits.
Minnetonka hosts Eden Prairie on Wednesday, May 5, at 6:30 p.m.