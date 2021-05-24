Luke Schwen and Garrett Lyles combined for a three-set win at second doubles in a 6-1 win for Southwest Christian over Waconia in boys tennis on May 21.
Schwen and Lyles, who moved over from singles, lost the first set before rallying 2-6, 6-3, 10-7.
CJ Velgersdyk (6-0, 6-0), Max Schmidt (6-3, 6-0) and Connor Galloway (6-0, 6-1) were all victorious in singles with Caleb Denney and Bergen Rosdahl scoring a 6-2, 6-1 win at first doubles.
TJ Ringer and Sean Johnson also won 6-4, 6-3 at third doubles.
Southwest Christian received its highest section seed in program history, the No. 2 seed, and will host Holy Family Catholic at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 24.
BOYS TENNIS: Shakopee 7, Chaska 0
Rand Bovard and Ben Sampson took a second set to a tie-breaker at first doubles as Chaska played its best match of the season in a 7-0 loss to Shakopee on May 21.
The Hawks won 29 games including a 6-3, 7-6 decision from Bovard and Sampson.
Devin Matthews, beaten 6-1 in the first set, won five games in a 7-5 score in the third singles match for Chaska. Ryan Sajulga also won 6-4 in the first set in the second singles.
Grant Atkinson and Tennessee Fossen (6-3, 6-1) and Aidan Trauger and Manny Marston (6-4, 6-1) also played well in the second and third doubles line-ups.
Chaska is at Minnetonka in the Section 2AA playoffs on Monday, May 24.
SOFTBALL: Chanhassen 11, New Prague 1
Hannah Hollowaty drove in three runs and Daisy Lang hit a home run as Chanhassen beat New Prague 11-1 in a five-inning affair on Saturday.
The Storm, 15-2 overall, have won nine straight games into the final week of the regular season.
Sydney Schwartz struck out nine batters, allowing one hit, two walks and an unearned run to improve to 14-1 this season.
Grace Clausen (3-for-3, RBI, run), Karina Tollberg (2-for-3, two runs), Susie Tollefson (2-for-4, RBI, run), and Hollowaty (2-for-3, three RBIs) led the Chanhassen offense with runners Emily Lackey and Maren Browning each scoring twice.
Chanhassen hosts Orono and Chaska to finish the season on Tuesday and Thursday, May 25 and 27, at Storm Stadium.