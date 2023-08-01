Ahead of one of the most significant meets of the summer season, West Express Swim Club age group coach Ron Jacobson said what was most important for the swimmers was to have fun.

Following the meet, it is safe to say the team not only enjoyed itself but also was happy with the results. Behind seven team record-breaking performances and two individual event winners, West Express finished ninth overall and second against AA or other mid-sized teams at the 2023 Minnesota Age Group Long Course Championships July 27-30.

