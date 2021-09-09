When two communities -- Chaska and Chanhassen high schools -- come together, good things happen, on and off the field.
Friday's football clash is more than a game. It is a night to tackle. Tackle cancer. A yearly fundraiser benefiting Randy Shaver's Cancer Research and Community Fund, the night hits close to home for the Chaska Hawks.
Heather Miller, a teacher at Clover Ridge Elementary in Chaska for 17 years, and mother of four, including Karver, a senior at Chaska High School, was lost to breast cancer in June.
"My team has been been incredible. Anything I need, they've been there for me. It's a true blessing to be a part of the Chaska football family. That's really what we are, a family. This brotherhood. Having sports, having football, it helps take my mind off my mom, doing something I really love and I know she loved to," Karver said.
Heather's long-time motto was 'be true to yourself, and be the light to others,’ something her son embodies.
"It will be a very special night. It's incredible what two communities coming together for a special cause can do," Karver said.
Five hundred and forty Battle for the Jug tackle cancer T-shirts were pre-sold for the game, raising more than $5,000 dollars. Buckets for further donations will be at each ticket gate as well as passed through the crowd during Friday's game at Chaska High School.
Game time is 7 p.m.
CONTRASTING STYLES
Chanhassen and Chaska are each coming off week-one wins. The Storm scored 23 first-half points, defeating Hastings 23-6 in the home stadium. The Hawks pulled away from a one-touchdown lead at halftime to win 33-12 over host Bloomington Jefferson.
Chaska rushed for 361 yards in the opener, including a career game for Jack Boyle with 251 yards and four touchdowns.
"I thought it was awesome first game. I know we were excited to be out there again," said Miller, who spent much of the game as a blocking receiver. "I'll do anything to help my teammates out there. I know Colin (Dussault) feels the exact same I do. Our run game opens up our passing game. This was just one game. We know we're building for the post-season and hopefully the state tournament."
Chanhassen receivers Charlie Coenen and Josh Och hauled in touchdown catches from quarterback Grant Muffenbier, a defensive score from Gabe Porthan right before halftime accounting for their scoring.
"I feel pretty good about things. We didn't necessarily play well and we still won despite making so many mistakes," Coenen, a senior, said. "There are areas we can make a lot of improvements. That's the exciting thing about the first game. We know what we are capable of. We're capable of much, much more."
Friday's week two match-up could be a contrasting of offensive styles. Chanhassen wants to air the ball out a bit more; Chaska wants to grind away, keeping the Storm's offensive talents on the sidelines.
"It definitely will be a challenge. It always is with Chanhassen. But I believe in our coaches, I believe in our players. I believe that we will come out and be ready for whatever Chanhassen throws at us," Miller said.
With Coenen, Och and senior Josh Kirchoff, Muffenbier, who quarterbacked the JV squad last fall, has options. Senior Will Schleicher showed the ability at tight end to get off the line and catch as well.
"I think (Grant and us), it's coming along. We had all summer at least this year to work together. Obviously last year (Riley) Funk was really good and he had this connection with us receivers and Muffenbier is getting there to. Each practice he's gotten adjusted just a little bit more. He's playing faster and starting to not think as much, using instincts and experience more," Coenen said.
Chaska's defense was tested through the air in week one by Bloomington Jefferson's Daniel Freitag, a talented athlete drawing interest in both football and basketball. Freitag was lost to a broken collarbone in the game.
Miller's number was called by Chaska coach Bryan Dahl in the second half on defense, a position he hadn't played in a game since freshman year.
"Coach Dahl talked to me during camp and told me to be ready, that I was probably going to go two ways at times on offense and defense," said Miller, who in practice concentrates on his offensive role, but at times joins the cornerbacks for drills. "When I'm out there, at whatever position, I am just trying to be the best I can be."
RIVALRY WEEK
Coenen and Chanhassen know an early season victory over Chaska could go a long ways come seeding time in a stacked Section 2AAAAA field.
"I think its a big opportunity to show how good we can be. If we fix those mistakes, do our jobs, we know we can come out with a win. Chaska, every year, their program is really good. They are just a physical team. They come at you. Last year we showed we can match that physicality," Coenen said.
Chanhassen held off a late Chaska rally in the 2020 meeting, winning 25-20, behind touchdown from Och and Kirchoff and a rushing score from Coenen.
That trio continues to grow practicing against equally as athletic and talented Tyrique Williams, Kurt Schaefer and Maxwell Woods on the Storm defensive side of the ball.
"It definitely helps going up against such good defenders. They are really good. Working against them in practice, the better off we are, and the better off they are," Coenen said.
Coenen, after having a second surgery on his legs, a procedure to help the blood flow to his shins and calves, is feeling healthy after getting the all-clear mid-summer.
"I missed all of summer camps and stuff, so I have to go out and show schools that I am healthy. It felt good getting some reps in camp, getting back into the swing of things. My legs felt good (in the opener). I'm ready to go," Coenen said.
For Miller, this game is a showcase to Class 5A football that Chaska, technically the defending state champions from 2019, are contenders once again this season.
"We think we can be a state championship contender. We're very close to being at that level. It comes down to every day pushing each other to get to the next level. We feel like if we keep making things happen, we truly believe that we have what it takes to win the title again," Miller said.
Coenen likes Chanhassen's chances, too. And he likes what is in store for Friday.
"It's so fun to have people back at our games again. Just the atmosphere having our student section, our families, brings. We're ready to show them what we got," Coenen said.