Every game has a learning moment in a season. For Chaska, how to deal with a deficit, how to adjust when things aren't working, were primary lessons the third-ranked Hawks passed in an overtime win over Minnetonka earlier in February.
So when No. 7 Wayzata frustrated Chaska with a zone defense in the first half, leading 35-26 at halftime, the Hawks had been there, done that before.
There was still 18 minutes to play.
Behind 16 second-half points from Mallory Heyer, who had two at halftime, and outside shooting from Kelsey Willems, Kennedy Sanders and Kayla Hendrickson, Chaska remained unbeaten with a 61-59 road win Feb. 26.
Chaska is 12-0 on the season. It was only the second sub 30-point victory of the season.
There were some tense moments after Mallory Heyer gave Chaska the 61-59 lead late in regulation. Wayzata had multiple possessions, multiple opportunities after the Hawks failed to seal the game at the free-throw line.
The Trojans' final attempt was blocked by Kaylee Van Eps. An offensive rebound from Kendall Karrmann off a missed Chaska free throw and a Heyer tip on a Wayzata pass sealed the win.
While Sanders (13 points), Karrmann (11) and Van Eps (10) were in double digits, combining for 21 of Chaska's 26 points in the first half, it was the play of Heyer down the stretch that was the difference.
Heyer outscored Utah commit Jenna Johnson 16-4 in the second half after Johnson netted 13 in the first half.
Chaska used a 13-2 run out of the break after the Trojans took its largest lead at 37-26. Three-pointers from Kelsey Willems and Heyer, and two scores from Karrmann, including an outside shot, gave the Hawks a 39-37 lead.
Heyer scored on back-to-back possessions, the eventual winning basket on a jumper from inside the free-throw line.
Chaska will get No. 1 Hopkins at home on Thursday, March 4 at 7 p.m. The Royals have won 74 straight games and are ranked No. 1 in the country, according to ESPN.
CAREER EFFORT
A seven-point lead at halftime, by the time Minnetonka head coach Bryce Tesdahl called a timeout the advantage was 17 for Chaska in a Feb. 27 matinee.
The Hawks, ranked No. 5 in Class 4A boys basketball, outscored the Skippers 41-22 in the second half in a 73-47 final.
Chaska is now 11-2 into the Metro West Conference finale with Bloomington Jefferson March 2. A victory would secure at least a share of the conference title with Robbinsdale Cooper, which has won 12 straight games, is ranked No. 4, and concludes the season with Bloomington Kennedy on March 8.
A game after scoring a career-high 20 points, Brady Nicholson one-upped that with 29 points for Chaska.
With Jakobe Lyles unavailable with an illness, Nicholson and Spencer Goetz played big minutes, Goetz not coming out until the final minutes.
After scoring nine points in the first half, Nicholson finished with 20 in the second half, a perfect 3-for-3 on 3-pointers -- a fourth outside make with a toe on the line. Nicholson also dominated in the paint, using his 6'9" frame to back his way into the protected area for multiple scores.
Goetz was equally as dominant, scoring 20 points, 12 in the first half, while locking down Minnetonka's top scorers in Jalen Cain (eight points) and at times Vlad Ciubotaru (10 points).