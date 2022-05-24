Chaska has named Anita Woodrow, Chanhassen girls cross country and track and field coach, as its new athletic director.
“I knew it was a route I wanted to go, and these opportunities don’t open up all the time. I have huge respect for all the Chaska programs and have loved going to Hawks games over the years,” Woodrow said. “After starting my coaching career there, I am looking forward to going back to that home building and am excited to work there again.”
Woodrow competed in track and field and cross country at the University of Minnesota from 1999-2004. After spending a year at Mound Westonka, she was the assistant coach for cross country and track and field at Chaska from 2006-2009. Woodrow then moved to Chanhassen to be the head coach for the girls cross country team and the assistant coach for girls track and field. She has been the head coach for track and field since 2018.
Woodrow graduated from Minnesota in 2004 with a degree in Elementary Education followed by earning a Master’s of Education in 2007. In order to pursue a long-term career as an athletic director, Woodrow earned her specialist degree in Educational Leadership with K-12 principal licensure in 2018 from Minnesota State, Mankato.
Woodrow is excited about the opportunity, but will miss the relationships she has built with the Chanhassen community. She will finish the track and field season as coach, with the section meet on June 1 and 3 followed by the state meet on June 9 and 11.