Head Coach: Erik Rogness
Top returners: Senior PJ Velazquez (44-6 record in 2019-20): "PJ is looking to get back onto the podium after losing in the blood round last season after being diagnosed with a pneumonia at the state tournament. Sadly with the 32 match regular season limit, he will only be able to climb to second in our program’s history for wins behind Brenden Olevson's 211. In a normal season, PJ would have had a chance to take over the top spot by having a similar performance he had in the previous season (currently at 165 wins)."
The first day of practice is always hard, @StormHawksWrest senior Aiden Brkovich said. Even after the conditioning and planking, the captain said it sure beating sitting on the couch pic.twitter.com/QWKyAtH7MA— Eric Kraushar (@ChanChaskaSport) January 5, 2021
Senior Grant Sussner (24-16 record in 2019-20): "Grant is looking to get back to the state tournament after missing a season with an injury and coming close after losing in a true-second match at sections last season.
Senior Hunter Brackee (17-10 record in 2019-20): "Now a full 285, Hunter is looking to make some noise at the heavyweight class."
Season outlook: "It's interesting to not have the opportunity for the guys to have individual competitions. With the Metro West being a small conference for wrestling (until next season with the addition of Waconia, New Prague, and Orono), we are mostly non-conference duals. All future Metro West opponents are included along with power houses Anoka, Foley, and Apple Valley, to name a few."
What excites you from the first week: "The young group we have today is a very accomplished group coming into the varsity room. Making a lot of noise at the youth level taking down local power houses like Waconia, New Prague, and Scott West. Before their season was ended abruptly at the start of the COVID pandemic they were one of the top ranked youth teams in the state going into the state tournament. These young men will be the future of our Storm Hawk wrestling program," Rogness said.
Head Coach: Josh Frie
Captains: Seniors Gabe Schumacher and Quinn Sell
Season Outlook: Sell won 35 matches, including an opening round match at the 2020 state tournament at 220 pounds. He is joined on the roster by returning state qualifiers in Schumacher (39 wins in 2019-20) and junior Peter Barrett, a top-two finisher at sections in 2019 and 2020.
Minnetonka has reached the Section 6AAA team final in five consecutive seasons, runner-up to Waconia in 2020.
Captain comments: Schumacher: "My goal for the Minnetonka wrestling team is to win the section (title) and be able to compete in the state tournament together. My individual goal is to place high on the podium at the individual state tournament."
Like Schumacher, Sell has goals of returning the Skippers to the state tournament for the first time since 2017-18 as well as placing individually in the top-six at his weight class. Sell hopes for a winning dual record for the team as well.