Chaska/Chanhassen split a home triangular at Chaska High School, defeating Fridley 40-39 and falling to Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran on Feb. 26.
A pin from Stephen Dragos, a 13-2 major decision from Michael Gillette and a forfeit to Dylan Austad had the Storm Hawks up 16-0.
Graceson Bosch and PJ Velazquez added falls for a 28-12 lead before pins from Carson Turner and Grant Sussner put Chaska/Chanhassen up 40-12.
Hawks 7th Grader Carson Turner locks in the armbar for the pin at 152! pic.twitter.com/ypah1ucwvq— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) February 26, 2021
That’s how you finish a takedown! Hawks Grant Sussner eventually gets a 2nd period fall. pic.twitter.com/fudHKpC0Wo— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) February 26, 2021
Fridley made it interesting late, getting six points at 170, 195, 220 and 285 pounds. Storm Hawks' Callen Krull, down 6-1, rallied to the match, eventually falling by two points in a key decision at 182 pounds to preserve the team win.
Chaska/Chanhassen lost 55-9 in the final dual versus the Royals.
Michael Gillette won the 113-pound match by a 5-3 score with Hunter Brackee scored a pin at heavyweight.
Chaska/Chanhassen is at Benilde-St. Margaret with Bloomington Kennedy at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2.
MINNETONKA TRIANGULAR
Minnetonka earned falls in the first four matches, defeating Eden Prairie 51-22 in a Lake Conference triangular on Feb. 27 in the Skippers' home gym. Minnetonka also beat Edina 65-15 in the first match.
Charlie Palm, Josh McAnally, Michael Giovinco, and Peter Barrett each recorded falls early in the dual before victories from Marco Christiansen, Carter Roth, Dominick Scatena, and Daniel Mbonde securing the team win.
Bryce Dagel of Eden Prairie defeated Gabe Schumacher in a top-10 match-up at 152 pounds by a 7-2 score.
Palm, Deigo Pitt, Ethan Sandum, Schumacher, Christiansen, Roth, and Mbonde recorded pins for Minnetonka against Edina.
Milestones were earned by three Skipper wrestlers:
Quinn Sell: 100
Peter Barrett: 75
Marco Christiansen: 50