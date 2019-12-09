Grant Sussner advanced to the State Wrestling Tournament as a freshman, a 20-match winner in 2017-18 for Chaska/Chanhassen. Momentum gained from the post-season run pushed him to be even better on the mat the next year.
He trained to get back to the Xcel Energy Center, hopefully earn more than the one match he wrestled in his state debut.
The pay off would have to wait, though.
On just his third play of the football season, Sussner on kickoff coverage for Chaska, suffered a knee injury that not only cost him the football year, but also his wrestling season.
A devastating blow. One that continued longer than the now Chaska junior hoped for.
"The plan was to play football, but the timeline kept getting pushed back. I was supposed to be running in April and it ended up being the first time running came in July. At that point, it just didn't make any sense," he said.
Still recovering from the injury, Sussner watched as his teammates won a Prep Bowl championship Nov. 30 at U.S. Bank Stadium. His dad, Jayme, the offensive coordinator for the Hawks.
"It was cool to see the guys win it. I wished I was on the team. I know those guys grinded all summer long to be there, to win it," Sussner said.
While the disappointment of not being on the field lingers, Sussner is ready to elevate himself on the mat. He's no longer the 113-pounder; now he's a lean and mean 145-pounder.
It will take some time to get back to where he was, having lost an entire year of mat time. But it was a year in which Sussner grew by watching, by listening to the Chaska/Chanhassen coaching staff.
"The situation was tough, but I learned a lot. You hear coaches say you have to be fast in this move, it really never clicked with me until I saw it happening on the mat. I could see how even being a split-second late could change the outcome," Sussner said.
Early on, Sussner has a record of 4-3, having placed fourth at the Lakeville North Panther Invite on Saturday, Dec. 7. He won a pair of matches in second-period falls, dropping a 4-2 decision to the eventual champion in the semifinals.
He won the first match of 2019 in a home dual with Mound-Westonka on Dec. 5. The Storm Hawks behind in the team score 58-27.
Sussner lost a 5-1 decision to Mason Enderlein of Eastview as a part of a quadrangular on Dec. 6. Enderlein recorded his 100th win in the process.
"It will be a learning year. I've bumped up my first two matches to help the team. It's good to take on kids heavier than you are, prepares you for all sorts of wrestlers you face," Sussner said.
Kids are stronger, faster. Usually as you get into the higher weights, you're facing someone older, someone more experienced. You're getting some really good matches at these middle weights," he added.
TRAINING WITH THE BEST
Sussner admits, some days he and teammate PJ Velazquez get under each other's skin. The competitive nature of each wrestler.
At the end of the day, though, both junior wrestler knows the work that goes on in the training room pays off in the long run, and on the mat.
Velazquez, who hit 125 career wins Dec. 6, won the 138-pound title at Lakeville North with victory scores of 9-3, 12-2 and 17-2 in the championship match.
"Our styles work well with each other. He's smaller, stockier and fast. I'm taller, kind of lankier, and I like to think I'm fast, too. I help him because I can do things kids at his weight wouldn't do against him. And he helps me with being able to wrestle fast. It's really good for both of us," Velazquez said.
Velazquez is as intense on the match as any in competition. That doesn't change in the wrestling room, Sussner said.
"There are days we're frustrated with each other. We don't talk to each other. But we know we each have a goal of getting somewhere and it starts in that room," Sussner said.
Chaska/Chanhassen went 2-1 at the quadrangular at Eastview, defeating Section 6AAA opponent Hopkins as well as St. Paul Central. The host Lightning won the opening dual 62-15.
Russell Gillette in a second-period pin and a 5-1 win for Velazquez over No. 8-ranked Roman Gilbert accounted for early team points for the Storm Hawks.
Besides Velazquez and Sussner, other place-winners at Lakeville were Gillette (fourth, 113 pounds), Sam Wolff (sixth, 126 pounds), Aiden Brkovich (sixth, 132 pounds), Aiden Brady (sixth, 160 pounds), Cody Kack (fifth, 220 pounds) and Cole Rosengren (runner-up, heavyweight).
Rosengren recorded a pair of first-period falls to reach the finals at 285 pounds where he was pinned with one second left on the clock by champion Adam Stener of New Richmond, Wisconsin.
Chaska/Chanhassen hosts a triangular on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. at Chanhassen High School. The mats remain for the home invitational two days later at 9 a.m. on the 14th.