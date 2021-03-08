PJ Velazquez moved up in the program record books, earning his 178th career win, moving past U.S. World team member Pat Smith into second place for Chaska/Chanhassen.
Brenden Olevson finished his Storm Hawk career with 211 wins.
Velazquez's milestone win came over Carter Nelson of Mound-Westonka in a 145-pound match on March 4 at Chanhassen High School.
Chaska/Chanhassen lost 67-9 to Foley and 44-33 to the White Hawks.
Dylan Austad scored a 6-4 win at 120 pounds with Velazquez recording a pin in the second period versus the Falcons.
Falls from Graceson Bosch, Velazquez and Grant Sussner, a forfeit win to Russell Gillette, and a 5-2 decision to Carson Turner, turned a 17-0 deficit into a 27-23 lead through 160 pounds.
Mound-Westonka won three matches in the upper weights, adding a forfeit, to clinch the team victory.
Chaska/Chanhassen won 39-37 over Centennial and 47-30 over Champlin Park in a triangular on March 5.
Along with five forfeited weight classes, Bosch scored an 8-7 decision at 126 pounds, while Sussner won by pin at 78 seconds at 160 pounds.
Chaska/Chanhassen won six wrestled matches against Champlin Park, including pins from Aaron Smith, Hunter Brackee and Velazquez, a 15-0 technical fall from Sussner, and decision wins from Austad and Parker Levar.
Chaska/Chanhassen dominated Metro West Conference opponents Bloomington Kennedy (64-15) and Benilde-St. Margaret (58-21). Stephen Dragos won twice at 106 pounds, while Jackson Rosengren and Smith won matches in a dual against Kennedy.
Next up for the Storm Hawks is the Section 6AAA Tournament with a match versus Edina on Wednesday, March 10. The winner will face top seed and host Waconia that night.
MINNETONKA
Completing the tour through the South Suburban Conference, Minnetonka finished with a 6-4 record, defeating Lakeville South (44-30) and Eagan (51-15 over the final week.
Josh McAnally, Alex Shansey, Marco Christiansen, and Carter Roth posted falls for the Skippers against Eagan.
McAnally scored a solid victory over Henry Bastyr of Lakeville South in a second-period pin. Peter Barrett won twice on March 4 by technical falls with Diego Pitt, Christensen, and Dalton Lohrenz also earning six team points with pins.
Minnetonka concluded the regular season with losses to Buffalo (43-26) and top-ranked Shakopee (66-12). Barrett earned a third-period pin with Christiansen scoring a fall at 160 pounds for the Skippers against the Sabers.
Barrett (20-5 technical fall), Christiansen (5-2 decision) and Alejandro Torbenson (pin) were winners for Minnetonka.
Next up is the Section 6AA Meet on Wednesday, March 10. The Skippers, the No. 2 seed, will host Hopkins, Eden Prairie and Minneapolis South.