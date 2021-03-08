ChaskaChan Wrestling - Velazquez2
PJ Velazquez notched win No. 178 (and now 179 and 180), moving into second place all-time in the Chaska/Chanhassen wrestling program.

 Photo by Eric Kraushar

PJ Velazquez moved up in the program record books, earning his 178th career win, moving past U.S. World team member Pat Smith into second place for Chaska/Chanhassen.

Brenden Olevson finished his Storm Hawk career with 211 wins.

Velazquez's milestone win came over Carter Nelson of Mound-Westonka in a 145-pound match on March 4 at Chanhassen High School.

Chaska/Chanhassen lost 67-9 to Foley and 44-33 to the White Hawks.

Dylan Austad scored a 6-4 win at 120 pounds with Velazquez recording a pin in the second period versus the Falcons.

Falls from Graceson Bosch, Velazquez and Grant Sussner, a forfeit win to Russell Gillette, and a 5-2 decision to Carson Turner, turned a 17-0 deficit into a 27-23 lead through 160 pounds.

Mound-Westonka won three matches in the upper weights, adding a forfeit, to clinch the team victory.

Chaska/Chanhassen won 39-37 over Centennial and 47-30 over Champlin Park in a triangular on March 5.

Along with five forfeited weight classes, Bosch scored an 8-7 decision at 126 pounds, while Sussner won by pin at 78 seconds at 160 pounds.

Chaska/Chanhassen won six wrestled matches against Champlin Park, including pins from Aaron Smith, Hunter Brackee and Velazquez, a 15-0 technical fall from Sussner, and decision wins from Austad and Parker Levar.

Chaska/Chanhassen dominated Metro West Conference opponents Bloomington Kennedy (64-15) and Benilde-St. Margaret (58-21). Stephen Dragos won twice at 106 pounds, while Jackson Rosengren and Smith won matches in a dual against Kennedy.

Next up for the Storm Hawks is the Section 6AAA Tournament with a match versus Edina on Wednesday, March 10. The winner will face top seed and host Waconia that night.

MINNETONKA

Completing the tour through the South Suburban Conference, Minnetonka finished with a 6-4 record, defeating Lakeville South (44-30) and Eagan (51-15 over the final week.

Josh McAnally, Alex Shansey, Marco Christiansen, and Carter Roth posted falls for the Skippers against Eagan.

McAnally scored a solid victory over Henry Bastyr of Lakeville South in a second-period pin. Peter Barrett won twice on March 4 by technical falls with Diego Pitt, Christensen, and Dalton Lohrenz also earning six team points with pins.

Minnetonka concluded the regular season with losses to Buffalo (43-26) and top-ranked Shakopee (66-12). Barrett earned a third-period pin with Christiansen scoring a fall at 160 pounds for the Skippers against the Sabers.

Barrett (20-5 technical fall), Christiansen (5-2 decision) and Alejandro Torbenson (pin) were winners for Minnetonka.

Next up is the Section 6AA Meet on Wednesday, March 10. The Skippers, the No. 2 seed, will host Hopkins, Eden Prairie and Minneapolis South.

