Juniors Hunter Brackee and PJ Velazquez won titles at 138 and 220 pounds for Chaska/Chanhassen at the Buffalo Invitational Jan. 4.
Brackee scored a pair of major decisions, scores of 13-2 and 14-3, to claim his first varsity title. He beat unseeded Brennon Hoffman of Medford in the final.
Velazquez, named the wrestler of the tournament, improved to 21-2 overall with three victories. He topped ranked Ryan Scherber 11-2 in the championship. Velazquez also scored a technical fall (16-1) and a 7-2 decision.
Chaska/Chanhassen totaled 79 1/2 points for eighth place as a team.
Aiden Brkovich went 2-2 at 132 pounds, placing fifth with a wild 12-10 overtime win in his final match against Eli McKown of Orono.
Heavyweight Cole Rosengren went 2-2 as well, recording a pair of pins to improve to 12-6 on the season.
Chaska/Chanhassen had five wrestlers in the top eight at the two-day, 16-team Rogers Holiday Matness on Dec. 28, 2019.
Rosengren reached the championship round, winning 4-1 in the semifinals over Spencer Welsh of Dover-Eyota.
Velazquez, beaten 7-5 in the semifinals to the eventual champion, undefeated Kyle Boeke of Princeton, rebounded in his final match, an 8-0 major decision over Cade Sungaard of Apple Valley.
Russell Gillette won the seventh-place match 14-0 at 113 pounds with Grant Sussner claiming sixth place and Brackee earning a fifth-place pin at 1:37 of the match.
Chaska/Chanhassen is back in Buffalo in a triangular with Minnetonka on Thursday, Jan. 9.