Chaska/Chanhassen, out of competition for more than two weeks due to COVID restrictions, won three of four matches in a return Feb. 18 on the home mats at Chanhassen High School and Feb. 20 at Robbinsdale Armstrong.
Michael Gillette in a pin at 1:48 of the first period at 113 pounds and a 4-1 win from Grant Sussner at 160 pounds accounted for the Storm Hawks' points in a 60-9 loss to Anoka, which is just outside the top-12 rankings on The Guillotine.
Chaska/Chanhassen did win the second match, a 48-30 decision over the host Falcons. Of the eight bouts wrestled, six were won by Storm Hawks.
Winners were Michael Gillette, Graceson Bosch, Russell Gillette, and Parker Levar by fall, and Sussner (7-4 decision) and Callen Krull (5-1 decision) by score.
Chaska/Chanhassen defeated Robbinsdale Cooper and Minneapolis South in a home triangular on Feb. 18. The night included the 25th career pin from Russell Gillette.
Other Storm Hawk victors in the 48-21 win over Minneapolis South were Bosch, Sussner and Dominic Castognetto at heavyweight.
Chaska High School will host a triangular with Fridley and Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26.
MINNETONKA
Heading to Dakota County, Minnetonka split a pair of matches with South Suburban Conference teams in a triangular at Lakeville North on Feb. 18.
Pins from Quinn Sell and Dalton Lohrenz sealed a 50-19 victory for the Skippers over the host Panthers.
Minnetonka won six matches in a 37-28 loss to Farmington in the second bout. Charlie Palm (11-2 major) at 106 pounds, Cory Joos (fall) at 120 pounds, Peter Barrett (fall) at 126 pounds, Diego Pitt (fall) at 138 pounds, Gabe Schumacher (8-4 decision) at 152 pounds and Sell in a 6-4 overtime win at 220 pounds were victorious for the Skippers.
Minnetonka also competed Feb. 17 in a triangular at Wayzata High School. The fourth-ranked host Trojans beat the Skippers 53-17.
Barrett (16-0 technical fall), Alejandro Torbenson (5-2 decision), Sell (fall), and Lohrenz (4-0 decision) were winners for Minnetonka.
The Skippers did earn a 34-33 win over Eastview in the first match of the night.