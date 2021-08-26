Southwest Christian lost the first match of the season to Belle Plaine in 2020 and then didn't lose again, a potential state volleyball tournament type-campaign halted in November due to an increase in COVID cases.
A shortened 10-match season that began in early October, the Stars grew under first-year head coach Jessica Tow-Arnett. With six returning players to the court, Southwest Christian anticipates another successful season ahead.
"I do believe we have the group that can make a run at the state championship! But my goal for my team is always this: to either win or get beat in our last match, not to lose. If we lost, that means we didn't do things that were in our control; we didn't leave it all out there. If we win, awesome! If we get beat, then we still know we did everything we could do to prepare to win and at the end of the day the other team was just better," Tow-Arnett, a former Minnesota Gopher standout, said.
It's no surprise where the focal point of the Southwest Christian offense will be. Senior outside hitter Estelle Haugen, who committed to the University of Georiga in April, led the Stars with 239 kills last season. That's an average of 24 attack points per match.
She was chosen the Minnesota River Conference player of the year in 2020.
Haugen is among a handful of Minnesotans that will participate in the 2021 USA Volleyball National Team Development Program fall training series Sept. 19-21 in Columbus, Ohio.
Haugen isn't the only target setter Ella McIntosh will have. Fourth-year varsity attack Callie Coughlin (55 kills in six matches), middle blocker Annika Veurink (57 kills in nine matches) and all-Minnesota River Conference honorable mention middle hitter Mehlayna Straub (46 kills, 17 aces, 22 blocks) lead a formidable front line.
Southwest Christian also returns a key piece in the back row in senior libero Jayna Bredenberg, a club teammate of Haugen's at Northern Lights. She totaled 84 digs in seven matches last season. Bredenberg has committed to a collegiate program with an announcement coming soon, Tow-Arnett said.
Southwest Christian joins the Wright County Conference in 2021. While matches against Belle Plaine and Mayer Lutheran are now out of conference, the Stars pick up competitions against Hutchinson, Watertown-Mayer and former Minnesota River Conference opponents Jordan.
The Stars are set to play in tournaments in Shakopee and St. Michael-Albertville as well as host the Class AA Showcase.
"A new challenge is always a good thing. Going into the season being a bit uncomfortable is a good thing! I always tell the girls, the moments of extreme discomfort always foster the most growth! We still get to play some of the teams from the Minnesota River Conference from last year though," Tow-Arnett said.
Southwest Christian's first three matches -- Benilde-St. Margaret (Aug. 26), Lakeville North (Aug. 31) and Kasson-Mantorville (Sept. 7) -- are all on the road. The home opener is Sept. 9 against top class Eden Prairie.
CHANGE IN SCENERY
The Minnesota River Conference was a good stepping stone for the growing Southwest Christian girls tennis program. Moving to the Wright County Conference, with strong programs such as Mound-Westonka, Jordan, Hutchinson, Holy Family Catholic, and Delano, will be the needed next challenge.
"Playing in Minnesota River Conference was a good fit and experience for our girls tennis program. Moving to the Wright County Conference will be beneficial for our boys tennis program since none of the schools in the MRC have boys tennis. As far as teams in the WCC East Division, we have played the other teams except Delano. On paper, it appears that this conference will be very competitive; especially for a team that is rebuilding. We are excited to give it our best this season. Geographically, I can appreciate that the schools we are playing are in closer proximity," Stars coach Gary Schmidt said.
With top of the line-up athletes having graduated, including the program's all-times wins leader, Ella Schmidt, moving up the ladder will be expected for some of the Stars' more experienced players.
Senior Anna Gueldner, who had a 6-2 record in 2020 playing between No. 2 singles and No. 2 and 3 doubles, will make-up one-half of Southwest Christian's top doubles team.
Sophomore Ella Ringer and junior Yaya Schmidt, who combined for six wins in singles last season between them, will start the season at the first and second spots on the roster.
"After graduating 13 seniors, including our top three doubles teams, we are rebuilding this season. Our primary goal is to compete well and be competitive in our matches. Most of our girls are playing in much higher positions compared to last year. Although most of the girls in the current starting line-up worked hard during the off-season, it will take them a while to get accustomed to playing at a varsity level," Schmidt said.
Southwest Christian opened the season on Aug. 19 with a 5-2 loss to Belle Plaine. Ringer won 6-3, 6-3 at first singles, while senior Katelyn Krieflow was victorious 6-3, 6-4, in her first varsity match at third singles.
The line-up featured three seniors, six juniors and three sophomores. Three of the five matches won by the Tigers went to a super tie-breaker third set.
Southwest Christian, set to play Tri-City United on Aug. 24 and at Glencoe-Silver Lake on Aug. 26, hosts Chanhassen at 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30.
READY TO MAKE A RUN
Southwest Christian won eight boys soccer matches in a shortened 2020 season and looks to build on that success with 12 returning letter-winners including senior captain Jon Brain, the team's top scorer last season.
Brain netted 24 goals with five assists as a junior. The fourth-year varsity starter was a first team all-state selection and has a chance to be a Mr. Soccer candidate for 2021, Southwest Christian head coach Brad Carlson said.
"We have great leadership led by senior captains Jon Brain, Jack Boike and Adam Tebbs. They are joined by nine other returning letter winners giving us a solid core to work from," Carlson said. "Jack has developed nicely as an all around soccer player. In his third year as a varsity starter, Jack can handle the pressure in the middle of the field. However, he excels as an outside forward. He also led the team in assists last year with seven, while adding five goals himself."
Adam, our keeper, chose to play as an out player last year as he anchored our defense from the center back position. He gave way to another experienced keeper, who was a second team all-state selection. Adam is every bit as good as a keeper. We are blessed again with an all-state caliber keeper," Carlson added.
Seniors Caden Paschke and Andrew Bosch look to anchor the defense with juniors Marcus Banegas and Sam Widdfield. Camden Mellema is a talented fourth-year varsity member that will control the middle of the field along with senior Wyatt Schindeldecker and junior Luke Kamm.
Sophomores Jacob Bettin and Evan Vick will work at attack with Brain.
Big changes are in store for the Southwest Christian soccer programs. A new conference (Wright County) and new post-season assignments with the addition of a third class.
"We have been playing many of these (Wright County Conference) teams the past few years, and most of them have been in our previous section. It is great to be back in a conference again. I think this is a good fit for us," Carlson said. "Soccer in Minnesota will move to three classes in the fall of 2021. SWC falls into Class A, with the smallest schools in the state. We may no longer have to contend with the likes of Orono, Waconia, Willmar, Monticello, etc., but we have added last season's top-ranked and former state champion Breck to a section that also includes former state tournament participant Holy Family Catholic."
Southwest Christian opens the season with back-to-back home games Aug. 26 and 27 at 4:30 p.m. against Breck School and Legacy Christian.