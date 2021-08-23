The 2020 soccer season was a special one. Sure, Chaska won eight games, seven by shutout, but it was the make-up of the team that girls head coach Steve Vuolo will miss.
Many of them in the program from the first day he took over the Hawks’ program in 2018.
“When you graduate 14 seniors, you know your work is going to be cut out for you the following year at tryouts. But that means opportunity for the entire program this year. Replacing last year’s varsity is an overhaul. Instead of filling a few potholes, we are paving new roads,” Vuolo said.
What Chaska does return is scoring, in goal leaders Maddie Davey (nine goals) and Paige Bakke (four goals, three assists). Senior holding midfielder Kinley O’Connor also has a tally in each of her two varsity seasons.
What Chaska will need to replace is a stout defense led by goaltender Jenna Williams, and defense anchored by Abby Neisen, Abby Rogers and Carly Glassberg.
“Don’t let the lack of returning players fool you though, we do have some very strong impact players returning. Maddie has led the team in scoring in her first two years with the team. And we are strong up the spine with returning starters Katie Kroese, Kinley and Paige,” Vuolo said.
But it’s no surprise, Chaska will be looking to a host of new players, representing all high school grades, to complete the line-up in 2021.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing the new players develop. I think it is difficult playing the varsity game for the first time. The players are under the lights with a crowd and you’re representing your school. It’s going to take some of our players a little while to get used to that,” Vuolo said.
Eighth grader Addison Schneider and freshman Kadee Landree are two players Vuolo kept on the varsity roster despite their youth. He’s excited about their development this season.
Chaska adds perennial state tournament contenders Orono and Waconia to the Metro West Conference along with New Prague, bolstering an already challenging league with Chanhassen, Benilde-St. Margaret and Bloomington Jefferson.
The Hawks open the season at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 versus Eastview. The conference opener is Aug. 31 at Robbinsdale Cooper.
“The captains are in the process of setting our team goals, but one of the things I’ve already noticed is the great camaraderie amongst the players. There is always lots of laughter off the field and encouragement on the field. Because of that, I think that we should pick up the learning curve pretty quickly as the season progresses. It should be a fun year,” Vuolo said.
BUILDING TOGETHER
District 112 friends Chanhassen has had front-of-the-pack runners to lead their girls cross country team over the last decade. Kristin Wienzierl’s approach in Chaska to counter that is to develop a pack of runners with the hopes of catching up in the team score.
What that means is patience is needed as growth and development is seen.
Chaska’s 2020 section roster included six middle school runners and Ella Long, now a senior. Runners such as Sidney Fuhr and Katelyn Farm will step into a high school classroom in the coming weeks for the first time.
“We have no juniors, and we have three seniors, so, yeah, we’re still pretty young. We had our two-mile time trial last weekend and I think my top 10 kids were all two minutes faster than they were a year ago,” Weinzierl said.
Farm, eighth grader Noella Ross and Fuhr had the fastest times among the girls.
“We’re in a much better spot this year. They’re ready, they’re eager,” Weinzierl said.
That continued development includes middle school runners such as Mackenzie Royal, who Weinzierl has been “itching to run” since fifth grade. “I have to hold them back. Make sure we’re not overdoing it with their miles.”
The first two meets on the schedule offer a 2-mile option, something Weinzierl will utilize with the younger runners.
Chaska has 27 girls signed up, the most in the last four years. An unusual 2020 season, with smaller meets and masks on up until the starting line, Weinzierl said the key was making the experience fun. Making sure they all wanted to come back.
Almost the entire roster has returned for 2021, a good sign.
The 2021 season marks the return of former Hawks state participant Olivia Anderson as an assistant coach. Anderson, who will finish up her degree this semester at the University of Minnesota, has a strong passion for coaching.
“She brings a lot of young fire. She’s going to be stellar. She wants to coach, so we’ll bring her up and let her coach these girls and see where she can take them as well,” Weinzierl said of Anderson. “And then of course we have Jesse (Longley). He should be a teacher in elementary ed. He’s just so good working with the younger girls. He really takes him under his wing.”
Chaska’s schedule will have some new venues with the opening race on Friday, Aug. 27, at Lake Elmo Park Reserve. The Hawks will also race in Shakopee (Sept. 2), Buffalo (Sept. 23) and Mankato (Sept. 28).
The Victoria Lions Invitational, Chaska’s home meet, will be run at Gale Woods Farm on Oct. 5 with the usual race venue, the Chaska Par 30, under construction. Gale Woods will be the site of the Section 2AAA Meet. Yes, triple-A. This will be the first year with three classes. That means Chaska’s section will look a bit different with the likes of Eden Prairie and Minnetonka in the mix.
“If Chaska and Chanhassen ran together, we’d have as many runners as those larger teams have, so it will be tough, but we hope to have a few girls in the running for state,” Weinzierl said.