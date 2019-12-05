A local art studio and gallery might be a creative answer for those looking to give a gift this holiday season.
Richard Kochenash’s fine art studio offers classes in oil painting, including this winter when two classes will be available for painters of all levels. Kochenash provides all materials for the three-hour sessions.
“We start out with a blank canvas and you walk out with something to mail to the Louvre,” he said.
To register or learn more about a class, contact Kochenash at 952-738-2505. All studio art is for sale including commissioned pieces like portraits. He also offers gift certificates.
-Amy Felegy